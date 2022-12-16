ASEAN-EU partnership must be based on equality

Connect with us

JAKARTA

President Jokowi attended the summit commemorating the 45th anniversary of the partnership between ASEAN and the European Union held in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday (14/12).

In his speech, President Jokowi said that the ASEAN-EU partnership is very important, not only for the prosperity of the two regions, but also to face various global challenges.

The European Union is ASEAN’s third largest trading partner after China and the United States. Total ASEAN-EU trade in 2021 will exceed $268.9 billion, while direct investment or foreign direct investment (FDI) reached $26 billion.

Jokowi said the ASEAN-EU partnership has produced a lot. However, the president also acknowledged that there are still many disputes to be resolved.

Jokowi stressed that the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit must be the foundation of the ASEAN-EU partnership

There can be no coercion. There can no longer be a party that dictates. The President also confirmed that my state of mind is better than yours must be replaced, said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi quoting President Jokowi.

According to Jokowi, for several decades, Southeast Asia has become economic power and should remain the center of global growth. Cooperation with ASEAN, Jokowi said, will certainly benefit the European Union.

President Joko Widodo and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei shake hands during the summit commemorating the 45th anniversary of the partnership between ASEAN and the European Union in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron )

He also cited a survey conducted by the European Union-ASEAN Business Council in September 2022 regarding business perceptions in ASEAN. In the survey, 63% of respondents viewed ASEAN as the region with the best economic opportunities.

Next, 69% of respondents expect the ASEAN market to become important in terms of global income over the next two years, and 97% of respondents hope the negotiations will speed up. Free trade Agreement (FTA) ASEAN-EU and also the FTA between the European Union and the members of ASEAN.

In his speech, President Jokowi also expressed his concern over proposed EU regulations on deforestation that hinder trade. He said Indonesia would continue to develop downstream industries to encourage more inclusive development.

The European Union’s partnership must build a greener and more sustainable future.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at a press conference in Jakarta on October 27, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

The energy transition is a necessity. However, the energy transition must be carried out in a fair way. In this context, the ASEAN-EU partnership must be able to mobilize financing and transfers of environmentally friendly technologies and strengthen the ecosystem of renewable energy development, said Retno quoting Jokowi.

The Executive Director of the Center for Economic Reform (CORE), Mohammad Faisal, said that cooperation between the European Union and ASEAN is very important because the European Union is one of the main trading partners of the country. ASEAN. He said barriers to trade between ASEAN and the European Union should be overcome through dialogue.

Mohammad Faisal, Executive Director of CORE Indonesia, during a webinar. (Photo: screenshot/Petrus Riski-VOA)

Mohammad Faisal, Executive Director of CORE Indonesia, during a webinar. (Photo: screenshot/Petrus Riski-VOA)

Including, for example, if Indonesia has a problem, for example in terms ofbanned CPO exports, then Europe also complains about Indonesia’s ban on nickel exports. This able to means there must be a dialogue facilitated by ASEAN. So not just by Indonesia. Nope For now, I don’t think so, he said.

Faisal acknowledged that sometimes the interests of ASEAN countries, which are generally developing countries, differ from those of developed countries in Europe. This, he said, often causes deadlocks, especially in the trade sector. According to him, not all the principles of the developed countries are equated with those of the developing countries. It illustrates environmental standards.

If developing countries want to be compared to European countries that are already more advanced in terms of notoriety and technology, it is difficult. “We are always careful in terms of economic development, we also have to look at environmental sustainability, carbon emissions have to be reduced, but there are steps that are more realistic, which are not the same as in the countries developed,” Faisal said.

According to Faisal, ASEAN-EU needs to review the latest economic developments because after the pandemic, conditions have changed in order to be able to respond to different challenges. [fw/ab]

