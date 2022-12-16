China calls for action as ministers gather at UN nature summit

MONTREAL, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action to prevent the loss of nature in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries gathered in Montreal for the UN summit on biodiversity, of which China holds the presidency.

“We must advance the global process of protecting biodiversity,” Xi said Thursday via a translator. “All living beings should flourish without harming each other.”

Countries are trying to reach a new global agreement on nature protection until 2030, guided by 23 goals. But progress has been slow. Talks between delegates began on December 7, but countries were unable to reach agreement on aspects such as funding and how best to protect lands and waters, with hundreds of points unresolved. resolved in a draft agreement.

China on Thursday designated six ministers to hold consultations on outstanding issues, including mobilizing funding and three key goals on conservation and restoration, in hopes of reaching an agreement before the Dec. 19 deadline.

Mexico’s negotiating group at a Tuesday night meeting promised delegates a bottle of tequila for each point resolved in a draft goal.

New Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s transition team took a more serious note by sending a letter to the UN biodiversity secretariat asking for more movement on the money.

“The current stalemate in negotiations puts this agenda at risk,” wrote Jorge Viana, who heads Lula’s transitional task force on the environment.

Early Wednesday, delegates from developing countries walked out of a meeting on finance to protest the reluctance of rich countries at the summit to discuss new funds.

“Without financial resources commensurate with the level of ambition of the framework’s goals and targets, it will not be possible to implement them,” reads the Brazilian letter.

Developing countries called on developed countries to provide $100 billion a year in funding for the protection of biodiversity in their territories. Experts say about $700 billion a year is needed for nature.

But developed countries have said they want to see ambition levels matched with funding.

“There will be no funding if we don’t have a level of ambition,” Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide told Reuters. Referring to the outcome of the loss and damage fund at the climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt last month, he noted that although some progress had been made there, there was not enough ambition to mitigate climate change.

“All of us on the high ambition side have basically sworn that we don’t want this to be a repeat of Sharm (el-Sheikh),” he said.

PRIVATE SECTOR INTERESTS

Some banks and other financial services companies attending the summit support a goal in the draft agreement that would require companies to analyze and report more information about how their operations affect and are affected by the loss of nature.

“We need specificity, objectivity and differentiation as investors,” said Andrew Howard, global head of sustainable investing at UK fund manager Schroders. “That’s what disclosure can help provide.”

As long as aspects such as mandatory disclosure are agreed in a deal, potential applications could be swift, said Suresh Weerasinghe, head of European and international policy at insurer Aviva.

If a deal is done, “we can say it’s happening, we want to start seeing a change in behavior now,” Weerasinghe said.

Reporting by Gloria Dickie and Isla Binnie; Editing by Simon Jessop and Deepa Babington

