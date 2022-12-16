Politics
A crackdown too far? Bizarre prison sentence could give Erdogan’s rival a boost
It didn’t take long for online sleuths to find evidence of potential political bias in the lawsuits against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.
The judge who sentenced the opposition politician to just over two and a half years in prison and banned him from politics for calling election officials fools is pictured on an Instagram post posing with officials of Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP).
And the prosecutor who demanded even more jail time for Mr Imamoglu is pictured on social media being married by an AKP official.
Another judge originally assigned to the case has reportedly been removed from office after indicating he would not accept such a draconian plan to neutralize one of Mr Erdogan’s most formidable challengers months before presidential elections.
This lawsuit is a political lawsuit and everyone is aware of it, said Seren Selvin Korkmaz, executive director of the IstanPol Institute, a think tank. Under this presidential system, without checks and balances, the Turkish judiciary is completely under the influence of the executive power.
Mr Imamoglus’ conviction, already widely condemned in Turkey and abroad, stems from the accusation of insulting senior election officials who overturned his narrow election victory in 2019, just months before he won a rematch even more easily.
Analysts say the sheer audacity of the prosecution underscores both the lack of independence of the judiciary and the desperation of Mr Erdogan, who is lagging in polls ahead of elections to be held in May or June. due to the country’s moribund economy and record inflation.
A government that will obviously lose under ordinary conditions will lead Turkey to elections at a time when extraordinary events are becoming commonplace, said Istanbul-based analyst and writer Onur Alp Yilmaz.
The Turkish authorities have already used justice to remove several political figures from the field, including the Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas and the philanthropist Osman Kavala, opponents of Mr. Erdogan who are in prison. Authorities are also pursuing a case against Canan Kaftancoglu, the former Istanbul leader of Mr Imamoglus’ Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the architect of that 2019 victory.
Mr. Erdogan may have seen a particularly threatening challenge to his rule in Mr. Imamoglu. The 52-year-old former promoter and local politician has shown a unique ability to connect with multiple demographics and constituencies. He has managed to stay mostly above the sometimes toxic fray of Turkish politics for more than three years of crisis as mayor of Europe’s most populous city of 16 million.
mamoglu is a politician who can speak directly to the kulturkampf public, Mr. Yilmaz said. Fear of democratic competition and fear of losing elections are the main triggers for government.
But many wonder whether the verdict amounts to overbreadth and could backfire on the government. The usually talkative president and his allies have been notably quiet on the Imamoglu case following Wednesday’s ruling. Some pro-government voices criticized the decision. A pro-government columnist Hurriyat The newspaper speculated that Mr Erdogan himself might be annoyed by the verdict, which could have been engineered by overzealous underlings.
It’s a bizarre verdict that won’t affect Imamoglu no matter how you look at it, Mehmet Barlas wrote in an op-ed in the leading pro-government newspaper. Sabah Thursday newspaper. It turned out to be a lifeline for Imamoglu, who is seen by the public as a failed mayor with no more prestige.
Ms Korkmaz noted that polls conducted by her think tank suggested that Mr Imamoglus’ popularity rose between his first and second elections in 2019 due to perceptions that he had been wronged by the judiciary.
Let’s not forget that in the repeated elections in Istanbul, in the constituencies where the government was strong, many government voters did not go to the polls and protested against the injustice done to Imamoglu by their own party, Mr. Yilmaz said.
Mr Erdogan himself rose to national prominence a quarter of a century ago after he was imprisoned by the country’s secular rulers for publicly reciting a Muslim anthem seen as a violent threat.
What made Erdogan a nationally known figure was that he was sent to prison and his crime was to exercise his freedom of speech, says Soner Cagaptay, Turkey expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. We have seen how President Erdogan’s administration makes very bad decisions. This is basically another one of those faux pas. Erdogan may have created his own nemesis.
Opponents of Mr Erdogans, a loose coalition of six liberal, nationalist, secular and Islamist-leaning political parties, have been accused for months of recklessness, infighting and indecision. But Wednesday’s verdict, even if it will only be applied once the appeals have been exhausted, seemed to galvanize them.
Mr Imamoglu planned a second rally on Thursday after a rally on Wednesday evening drew thousands to the mayor’s headquarters.
CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu cut short an overseas trip to return to Turkey and join Mr Imamoglu. Meral Aksener, leader of the nationalist Iyi party rushed alongside Mr. Imamoglus. Leaders of several other smaller opposition parties also joined in condemning the verdict.
The opposition still hasn’t come to a firm conclusion on who could lead them, but it will speed up the process by which the opposition field a candidate, Cagaptay said. This could give Imamoglu a leg up on everyone else.
Outside Turkey, the mayors of a dozen European Union cities have come to the defense of Mr Imamoglus, issuing a joint statement describing the verdict as a sham of democracy that risks setting Turkey back from years in terms of good governance.
Western officials have yet to comment on the decision, likely seeking not to give Mr Erdogan ammunition.
They should stay out of it because any kind of Western support for anyone against Erdogan would be considered intervention in Turkish politics, given the rather harsh anti-Western sentiment Erdogan has stoked, Cagaptay said. They should simply declare that they are in favor of free and fair elections.
