GoTo Startup Investor Portfolio that Jokowi refuses to enter IKN





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Investorstartwhose proposal to invest in the state capital was rejected by the government, owns shares in numerousstartfamous indonesian. Not so long ago, the reason for Softbank’s cancellation of becoming an IKN investor in Kalimantan was revealed. The proposal of the company led by MasayoshiSon was rejected by the Indonesian government as deemed harmful to Indonesia. Son, as a leader of SoftbankGroup, had visited Indonesia several times and was even hosted by President Jokowi. Through investment fundsstartCalled the Vision Fund, Son is one of the most aggressive investors in startup funding. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT However, alongside pressure on the valuation of the world’s largest tech company, the performance of Softbank’s managed fund also slumped. The Vision Fund’s first two investment funds have been hit hard by pressure from the tech industry as well as the underperformance of their giant portfolio companies such as WeWork and Didi Global. In Indonesia, the Softbank name is also attached to manystartwell known to both natives of the RI and regional actors. Some of the portfolio companies of Softbank Vision Fund operating in Indonesia are Grab and Tokopedia, which have now joined Gojek as GoTo. Another Indonesian company that has received capital from the Vision Fund is e-Fishery and Funding Societies (Modalku). In addition, the Vision Fund also holds shares start foreign companies active in the Indonesian market, namely OYO, Carro and Advance Intelligences. Minister of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia revealed that the proposal offered by Softbank was considered to only benefit Softbank. “Softbank met with the President [Jokowi], and many times I joined. The proposed proposals are profitable for him and not profitable for the country. And we don’t want to be dictated to,” Bahlil said during a hearing before Commission VI of the DPR RI on Wednesday (14/12/2022). Bahlil said that in seeking an investment model, his party would continue to pursue fair and profitable investments for both parties. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article With a loss of IDR 344 trillion, investors GoTo and Grab prepare to lay off employees (the the)



