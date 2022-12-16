We’ve had enough of Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse





The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he fell seriously ill with Covid-19 said the nurses had had enough.

Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the government’s salary offer and her lack of respect for the profession. In a new interview, she said the nurses felt so pressured every shift. Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses cannot provide the care we so desperately want to provide. “We are terribly understaffed, there are not enough nurses in our departments.” Jenny McGee, the nurse who saved Boris Johnson’s life, exclusively explains to Piers Morgan why she decided to strike. @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/1C9jB8xVXv Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 15, 2022 And she said nurses just want to be paid a fair wage. The interview comes after the first-ever national walkout by nurses who are members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN). Tens of thousands of nurses have joined picket lines across England, Wales and Northern Ireland in support of the RCN’s dispute with the government over pay. The critical care nurse told the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show: “I think there’s just real concern for what’s going on in our profession. We are terribly understaffed, we have 50,000 vacancies across the country and we are seeing it in theaters. We saw that when we were working, we didn’t have enough nurses in our departments. We feel that nurses are leaving the profession en masse. I think they’re leaving because we’ve had enough, we have so much pressure and responsibility on our shoulders. We are busy every shift. Jenny McGee said the NHS was woefully understaffed (Victoria Jones/PA) We cannot provide this care that we so desperately want to provide and we feel it has been underpaid. We care very deeply about the patients we care for, but we just want to be paid a fair wage. Ms McGee said a 19 per cent increase wouldn’t be out of the question, adding: We’ve worked so incredibly hard throughout the pandemic and proven ourselves time and time again, but we just want something to work on. we can live is in line with inflation. Didn’t ask for millions. just asking for a fair wage. She added: All we really want to do is give wonderful care to the patients who cared for them, that’s what the profession was supposed to do, that’s why nurses. We want to take care of people, we want to make them better, and when you have all these outside things coming in and interfering with that, it’s demoralizing. It is so hard. I quit my job a year or two ago because of all these pressures I had on me. I felt like I couldn’t do it here in the UK anymore and needed a break, and that’s what happens to many, many nurses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/national/23194747.weve-enough—boris-johnsons-intensive-care-nurse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos