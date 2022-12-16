Trump takes aim at polls showing Ron DeSantis with big lead





Former President Donald Trump unloaded Thursday in a poll showing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis beating him in a one-on-one matchup for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“Big polls just came out on me against several others, including [President Joe] Biden, but I still have to put up with the same old “stuff” from the Wall Street Journal, which has lost countless amounts of influence over the years, and Fox News, whose polls on me have been seriously FALSE since the day I got off the Trump Tower escalator” to announce his first ride, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

DeSantis led Trump 52% ​​to 38% in the Wall Street Journal survey, which was released Wednesday. Fox News reported on the Wall Street Journal poll and a USA Today/Suffolk University poll that showed DeSantis up 56% to 33% over Trump in an individual test.

DeSantis, who is not expected to announce whether he will run until Florida’s spring or summer legislative session, has quickly emerged as the leading alternative to Trump among GOP primary voters. He won reelection last month by nearly 20 points over former Democratic Governor Charlie Crist, and he is clearly the rival Trump is most concerned about.

“DeSantis is on the rise and Trump is increasingly afraid of being left for dead by the Republican Party,” said Dan Eberhart, a GOP donor who supports DeSantis. “Trump will not let DeSantis take his throne without a fight. We are on the eve of nothing less than a civil war within the Republican Party.”

Trump allies warn that the primaries are over a year away, noting that other polls show Trump in a much stronger position and that all polls are snapshots in time.

“For every bad poll, there’s a good poll,” said a close associate of Trump, who is currently the only candidate in the running.

A DeSantis adviser declined to comment for this story.

The hypothetical head-to-head matchups assume Trump and DeSantis are the only candidates with support from GOP primary voters. But there is a long list of Republican figures considering potential offers, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Trump is correct that some surveys show him in good standing, particularly if the field is crowded. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday puts it at 45%, compared to 30% for DeSantis, 7% for Pence and the rest split among a dozen other candidates.

A GOP strategist who worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign compared DeSantis’ early lead to the rapidly vanishing advantage that then-Texas Governor Rick Perry had on the GOP field in start of the 2012 primary race. DeSantis is in a “great place” right now, the strategist said, but may not have the luxury of waiting to “harness that energy.”

Citing Trump’s thirst for a brutal political fight, the strategist added that it remains to be seen whether DeSantis can withstand an onslaught from the former president.

The problem with DeSantis is that he didn’t get hit, the quarterback said.

