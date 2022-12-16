NFTs seem to use pictures of small clothing brands





Betcha couldn’t get enough of that cup, huh? The only thing is that this photoshop work seems to be very randomly edited using images taken directly from the internet. Image: NFT INT LLC

For the past 24 hours, fans of former President Donald Trump have sat huddled in their chairs, eagerly awaiting a supposed announcement that the chief tweeter has promised to blow their socks off. He posted a video on his Truth Social page showing an image of him in some sort of superhero outfit, sporting pecs he definitely doesn’t have, as laser beams shoot from his eyes. What could that mean? What apocalypse was coming?

On Thursday, the big surprise finally came to light and it was nothing but another horrible NFT draft which, in Trump’s words, featured incredible ART of my life and career! These digital trading cards are indeed just another money grabbing NFT project, but the low quality images and the company behind the project are a more complicated enigma.

Each NFT sells for a total of $99, and some are limited to single copies, while other NFTs come in two, five, seven, or 10 copies. There are a total of 45,000 cards in the initial version, but even more, a big fan of Mr. Trump will be guaranteed a ticket to a future gala dinner with him, apparently at his Mar a Lago residence in the south of Florida. The auction even promised to pay for the transport. So yes, spend $4,455 and you too can sit with the former president himself. Although we can guarantee it won’t look as thin as it does on these trading cards.

The images were so lazy that, based on reverse image searches, they were edited photos fetched from the internet. It’s unclear if they were hand-edited or possibly made using AI image generation, although the single image of Trump in a hunter suit bears a very distinct resemblance to thigh-high boots made by Banded, a hunting apparel company.

This image of a fake Trump in hunting gear appears to be an edited image of a company’s duck hunting gear. Image: NFT INT LLC/Banded/Gizmodo

Trump’s cowboy outfit appears to match a leather duster made by Scully Sportswear, a California-based costume and western clothing store.

The image on the left bears a clear resemblance to this small duster from California boutiques. Image: NFT INT LLC/Scully Leather/Gizmodo

Gizmodo reached out to both companies to see if they had an agreement with the NFT Project to apparently use their products, but we didn’t immediately hear back.

The whole thing is weird in many ways. In a video featuring Trump promoting the project, Trump claims he is better than [Abraham] Lincoln, better than [George] Washington. He then says that each card comes with an automatic chance to win amazing prizes like dinner with me. I don’t know if that’s an amazing price, but that’s what we got.

And even if your first guess would be that all that money would go to support Trump’s re-election campaign, you’d be wrong, at least according to the company’s page. NFT INT LLC, the company listed as hosting the NFT auction, wrote:

These digital trading cards are non-political and have nothing to do with a political campaign. NFT INT LLC is not owned, operated or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective directors or affiliates. NFT INT LLC uses the name, likeness and likeness of Donald J. Trump under a paid license from CIC Digital LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked in accordance with its terms.

Gizmodo reached out to NFT INT to better understand how this all went down, but we didn’t immediately hear a response.

Things get even weirder when you look at the company running the auction. The company, NFT INT LLC, lists its address at a kitsch strip mall in Utah that contains a few shops and restaurants, a dry cleaner, as well as a UPS store. As Gizmodo previously reported, companies affiliated with attempts to buy Trump’s favorite social media platform, Truth Social, struck similar deals based on a UPS Store mailbox.

It is even more difficult to know who operates behind the scenes. Gizmodo found two companies called NFT INT registered in California and Delaware, which of course are not located in Utah. We contacted the person listed as CEO of NFT INT LLC, registered in California, who told us that his company was not affiliated with this project.

So if you’re really into the idea of ​​a Trump NFT, for whatever reason, just know that NFTs are non-refundable and non-refundable. Of course, you could just do what we did and right-click and save as, but that would defeat the purpose of digital scarcity, wouldn’t it?

