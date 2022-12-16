Politics
The big votes of 2023
In 2022, voters in South Korea, France, Kenya, Brazil, the United States and other countries produced dramatic and consequential election results.
Here are four major elections to watch in 2023.
Nigeria (25 February)
Nearly 100 million voters in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, will go to the polls in February to choose a new president, and because it is Africa’s political heavyweight and largest economy, strangers will be watching closely. The incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, has a limited tenure. In its place, Ahmed Tinubu balla former governor of Lagos, the country’s most populous state, won the internal struggle to lead the outgoing All Progressives Congress Party.
Tinubus’ toughest challenge will come from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the veteran politician who will lead the People’s Democratic Party. The joker is a wealthy businessman called Pierre Obi, who boasts of owning only one watch and carrying his own suitcases. The winner will lead a country with more than its share of economy and Security problems, but first hell has to prove that his government can attract foreign investment and collect a lot more taxes to pay for major infrastructure improvements, investments in agriculture, and social programs for the poor. Hell must also ensure that as little as possible of this much-needed income is Fly.
Turkey (June 18)
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which has dominated Turkish politics for more than 20 years, could face its toughest political challenge yet in the general elections next June. That’s partly because his unorthodox monetary policies have helped create big problems for Turkey’s economy. Unemployment is now at 10% and inflation exceeds 80%. Its popularity has decreases as a result, and he had to work harder, with the help of politically aligned judges, to change Turkey’s political playing field in favor of his Justice and Development Party.
The most recent example is the decision this week by a Turkish court to jail Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and ban him from politics for insulting election officials. Imamoglu, widely seen as one of Erdogan’s main opponents in the June elections, could win him on appeal, which will take years. But even before Erdogan faces voters, and likely Imamoglu, next June, he may well spark more fights with the EU, launch military operations against Kurdish groups at home (and possibly in Syria ) and create other diversions that could boost its popularity at just the right time.
Pakistan (before October 12)
Imran Khan had a difficult year. In April, he was ousted as Prime Minister by a parliamentary vote of no confidence. In May, a protest march he led against the decision become violent. In October, a court banned it politics for five years. In November, he was shot dead during a political rally. Despite all this, Khan is determined force early elections who is to stand in Pakistan by October 12 to regain the post he lost to a political rival Shebhaz Sharif. Behind all this political intrigue lies a country deeply in debt, struggling to recover from serious flood which displaced an estimated 33 million people and exacerbated an energy crisis. These problems would be easier to solve if Pakistani politics were more stable, but the next elected prime minister to complete his five-year term will be the first.
Argentina (October 29)
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner also had a difficult year. In September, she too survived a assassination attempt. Then, earlier this month, the former president, now vice president, was found guilty of corruption charges, sentenced to six years in prison and banned from politics for life. (Shell remains in office, as her call will take years.) None of this is likely to make her any less popular with her dedicated supporters, and while she won’t be running for president next October, the campaign role that she decides to play could make a big difference for the president Alberto Fernandez. Even if it will not be easy to be re-elected in a country where price increases are expected to reach 100% by the end of this year, the incumbent hopes the coming months will bring better economic news, helping him fend off challenges from his centre-left Front for All, as well as centre-left opposition parties. right and populist-libertarians.
You’ll be reading a lot more about all of these stories over the coming year.
|
