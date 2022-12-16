Donald Trump’s major announcement is a Grifty NFT project





Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT landed Thursday as a new NFT release, that’s because it was a new NFT release.

After teasing the day before on his social media site that he would have big news, Trump shared on Truth Social that he would be releasing a set of digital trading cards that all feature himself.

My official Donald Trump digital trading card collection is here! wrote the ex-president. These limited edition cards feature amazing ART from my life and career!

Trump, who is a year behind the boom and bust of NFTs, explained that non-fungible tokens are a lot like a baseball card, but hopefully a lot more exciting. NFTs, which were already associated with the scam even before Trump attached his name to it, have lost the vast majority of their value as the cryptocurrency market takes a beating. (Technically, the NFT market may have precipitated the fall of cryptos from the November 2021 bull market.)

Trump NFTs feature loosely imposed images of a cartoon face of Trump on the bodies of characters like astronauts, fighter pilots, and cowboys.

Each of the digital cards is $99, and with your purchase you have the chance to win a Trumpian getaway with a chance to meet the former president.

A number of Trumpworld sources clearly didn’t think Trump’s NFTs were a smart move.

A Trump adviser called NFT’s post tone deaf while pointing out that Trump’s own supporters lambasted him.”

Another Trumpworld source called the NFT project stupid while saying the policy-focused video released afterwards on Thursday was a smarter use of time.

Aren’t we supposed to be running for president right now? How does stealing our supporters for $99 help? None of this makes sense, a Trumpworld source told The Daily Beast.

Similarly, MAGA experts seized on the Trump scam.

We have a toilet-going nation and Donald Trump is selling Pokémon cards. No thanks, wrote Chad Prather, host of Blaze TV. Teasing the NFT charts as a major announcement isn’t the kind of fight people want to see right now. These are dark times. I love the guy, but that puts a lot of people off,” said beloved former MAGA Congress prospect Robby Starbuck.

The story continues

And while Trumpworld was blamed Thursday for the cards’ bad idea, others insisted it was a smart move by Trump.

A source close to Trump called digital trading cards badass while saying their favorite card was NFT boxing with fire in the background.

For me, this is another pop culture moment delivered by Donald Trump, the source told The Daily Beast. We have seen it for decades.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Do you have any advice? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.

Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/knives-already-trumps-ill-advised-165843658.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos