Politics
China’s COVID-19 policy has failed DW 12/16/2022
Over the past three years, the Chinese people have endured sweeping restrictions related to COVID-19. Hundred-day closures were not uncommon. That’s 100 days confined to an apartment, eating from plastic trays of food delivered to the door, and no physical contact with anyone outside the household.
The barricaded buildings looked like scenes from an apocalyptic film. Anonymous figures in white protective suits enforced constant testing, and a single positive result could send thousands into quarantine. In some cases, even the pets of those who tested positive have been killed. Young children were separated from their parents for days, ending up in gigantic hallways where the system separated infected people.
Security through fear
Authorities have justified the massive restrictions by pointing to the deadly danger posed by the virus. Unlike supposedly decadent Western nations, the United States in particular, the regime has hinted that it genuinely cares about its citizens and can guarantee their safety. Strict zero COVID policies were key to preventing millions of deaths, it was said.
At the start of the pandemic, there was also talk in Germany about the best ways to combat the virus. There were proponents of a strict zero-COVID policy here too. But by the time the Omicron variant arrived in late 2021, it was clear that such a policy would only delay the inevitable.
China’s communist neighbor Vietnam, which had until then also pursued a zero-COVID policy, changed its policies to rely on vaccinations, and a wave of infections swept across the country. But today, life in Vietnam is largely as it was before the pandemic.
Ideology rather than practicality
This is when China took its own path. As the months passed, the country was approaching a stalemate. The regime’s actions were no longer primarily aimed at fighting the pandemic, but at ideological objectives: China wanted to prove the superiority of its own system over the rest of the world.
As the 20th Communist Party Congress approached in October, when President and party leader Xi Jinping, the father of the zero COVID policy, was to be named leader for life, no disruption was tolerated.
Escapes and protests
The extent to which people had suffered from the Communist Party’s coercive security measures became apparent when thousands of workers fled Foxconn production halls as soon as a positive case was reported in November. They hoped to escape weeks or even months of isolation.
Then protests broke out in different cities after the party congress. Given the pervasive surveillance and repression protesters would face, their participation showed how many of them had reached the limits of what they could tolerate.
The protests were quickly aired. At no time did they threaten the system. However, the growing reluctance of foreign investors to invest in China may have been more threatening. A growing number of international companies have recently publicly flirted with the idea of going out of business in China due to the harsh lockdown measures.
A radical change of course
What remains surprising and incomprehensible is the reaction of the Chinese state, which prides itself on its technocratic administration. Virtually overnight, COVID restrictions were lifted and the testing regime was abolished, shifting policies from one extreme to the other.
If the Communist Party had ever cared about the safety of its citizens, it would have favored a period of transition, launched a comprehensive vaccination campaign and strengthened the health system. But none of that happened.
The most recent vaccination for many elderly and sick people, who were only vaccinated with the less effective Sinovac agent anyway, was months ago. Pharmacies and hospitals are now completely overwhelmed. The virus makes no exceptions. And the experience raises fears that millions of people will be infected and tens of thousands could die.
Once forced into isolation by the regime, the Chinese people are once again left alone.
This article originally appeared in German.
