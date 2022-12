Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy has failed miserably: report

YEARS |

Updated: December 16, 2022 09:23 IS

beijing [China]Dec 16 (ANI): Nothing has so far shaken Chinese society more under the leadership of President Xi Jinping than the “zero-COVID” policy which seems to have failed miserably as China still struggles to cope with the daily increase in cases inside the country, according to Colombo Gazette.

The policy was introduced by the government in view of an upsurge in coronavirus cases in China with 1,000 new cases reported every day. The zero-COVID policy has, however, sparked fear, anger and confusion among Chinese citizens caused by repeated lockdowns in large areas.

Due to this policy, 31 Chinese cities are currently in lockdown, impacting the lives of more than 232 million people across the Asian nation.

People fear for their livelihoods as the government under the zero COVID policy has continued mass testing, quarantines and lockdowns. Many people have lost their jobs while others have seen their incomes change drastically. The closures have also dealt a blow to the country’s economy.

According to recent monthly surveys, sentiment among manufacturing and services companies in China has fallen to the lowest since 2020. According to the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, almost 60% of European companies in the country said they were reducing their revenue projections for 2022 as a result of COVID controls. Youth unemployment has hit a record 20% as heavily indebted local governments are forced to spend on mass COVID testing, Colombo Gazette reported.

People sit in the streets of Guangzhou to show their resistance to the Chinese government’s anti-COVID policy.

Many people can be seen marching through the streets, chanting slogans, in videos that have gone viral on social media platforms. People refused to go to quarantine centers.

People are also unhappy with the shortage of food, emergency medical care and other essential services in China’s megacities.

According to the Colombo Gazette report, in China’s fight against Covid, one thing Xi has so far been unwilling to do is use mRNA vaccines made overseas. Xi’s government has touted self-reliance in the fight against COVID, promoting domestic vaccines based on inactivated versions of the virus and banning all foreign vaccines from the market.

The report also said the lack of transparency about the diminishing effectiveness and durability of Chinese vaccines has also worried many Chinese. According to interviews and private social media focus groups seen by the Financial Times (report published December 07, 2021), Chinese parents have quietly sought in recent months to resist giving consent for their children’s vaccines.

Reports have also suggested that provincial and municipal governments in China have reported adverse reactions to Chinese vaccines in China, including death and severe disability of recipients. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/chinese-president-xi-jinpings-zero-covid-policy-failed-miserably-report20221216092353

