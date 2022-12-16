Why was Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu sentenced to prison? | Explanatory news





EXPLANATOR Opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu has been sentenced to prison and given a political ban ahead of the 2023 general election.

A Turkish court has sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to prison and imposed a political ban on the opposition politician, who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the general elections of the next year. Imamoglu was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and seven months in prison and a ban, both of which must be upheld by an appeals court, for insulting election officials in a speech he gave after won the Istanbul municipal elections in 2019. Here’s a look at the Imamoglus case and what it means for the presidential vote: Who is Imamoglu? Imamoglu is the mayor of Istanbul.

He was elected in 2019 to represent Turkey’s main opposition force, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), in one of the biggest losses for Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AK Party) since his came to power in 2002.

Polls show the 52-year-old is among a handful of opposition leaders who could beat Erdogan in a head-to-head race in the vote scheduled for next June. What is the lawsuit about? Imamoglu was tried for defamation for a speech he gave after the Istanbul municipal elections in June 2019.

He said those who canceled a first vote held three months earlier in which he narrowly beat an AK party candidate were fools.

The AK Party refused to recognize Imamoglu’s initial victory. Erdogan first rose to prominence in Turkey when he was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994.

Waves of protests and an outpouring of support saw Imamoglu land a landslide victory in the re-vote.

Imamoglu said his silly remark was a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu for using the same language against him. What were the reactions to the verdict? Hundreds of Imamoglu supporters gathered at the municipal headquarters on Wednesday, chanting the resignation of the government after the verdict was read.

Climbing atop a bus to address the crowd, Imamoglu said the verdict marked a profound illegality that proved there was no justice in Turkey today.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said the decision was not politically motivated. No body, authority or person can issue orders and instructions, issue circulars, make recommendations or suggestions to courts and judges in the exercise of judicial power, Bozdag said.

The US State Department said it was deeply troubled and disappointed by the sentencing. This unfair sentence is incompatible with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, said the department’s senior deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel.

The European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor, also criticized the verdict. What can we expect next? The defamation lawsuit also applied a separate clause in the criminal code that prohibits the mayor from taking part in politics, effectively barring him from standing in the presidential election next June.

The Imamoglus team has decided to appeal against his conviction.

A prison sentence or a political ban on Imamoglu will have to be upheld by appeals courts, which could prolong the outcome of the case until after the scheduled elections.

Imamoglu is unlikely to go to jail as people sentenced to less than four years are rarely put behind bars in Turkey.

Imamoglu will retain his post as mayor of Istanbul while his appeal makes its way through the courts. How will this affect the elections? The outcome of next year’s elections is seen as depending on the ability of the CHP and others in the opposition to unite forces around a single candidate to challenge Erdogan and the AK Party.

An alliance of six opposition parties has yet to agree on its presidential candidate.

Erdogan’s dominance over Turkish politics has been shaken by an ongoing economic crisis, but more recent polls show Erdogan’s ratings starting to pick up thanks to his widely praised handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. . The verdict puts even more pressure on the opposition to put aside personal rivalries in the election campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/15/why-has-a-turkish-court-given-istanbul-mayor-a-prison-term-explainer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

