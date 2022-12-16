Islamabad court declares ECP’s Toshakhana plea against Imran maintainable and summons him on January 9 – Pakistan





An Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Thursday ruled the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) motion for criminal charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana dismissal as tenable and summoned the PTI chief in person. next month.

Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a notice to Imran, summoning him to appear in court on January 9.

The citation was filed by the ECP last month after it disqualified the PTI leader on October 21 as part of the Toshakhana citation under Section 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with Sections 137 and 173 of the 2017 electoral law.

The citation asked the court to prosecute Imran under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the case after hearing arguments from ECP’s lawyer, Advocate Saad Hasans, alleging that the former prime minister deliberately concealed his holdings related to Toshakhana’s gifts which he had kept.

The case

The ECP had claimed that Imran deliberately concealed his holdings related to Toshakhana gifts which he withheld, especially during the years 2018 and 2019. [] in the statements of assets and liabilities filed for the years 2017-2018 and 2018-19.

He had requested that the head of the PTI be convicted for the offenses mentioned in sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or statement) of the Elections Act 2017.

The lawyer for the ECP argued in a recent hearing that it is a crime if someone, who is a candidate for the Senate, the Provincial or National Assembly, does not declare his heritage.

Hasan had said that Imran had received gifts worth Rs 107 million in 2018-2019 and gifts or property taken during this period would be included in his assets.

He had claimed that Imran Khan did not even want the gifts worth 142 million rupees to be disclosed publicly.

The ECP had previously disqualified Imran under Article 61(1)(p) of the Constitution which states that an individual is for the time being disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or a provincial assembly under any law then in force.

The ECP verdict put the leader of the PTI at risk of ceasing to be his party’s president, in line with an earlier Supreme Court judgment in February 2018 in which it ruled that an individual disqualified under of articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not be at the head of a political party.

Last week, the ECP also launched the process of impeachment of Imran as chairman of the PTI, whose next hearing is scheduled for December 20.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1726489 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos