PML-Q tries to dissuade Imran from disbanding – Pakistan





PTI drafts letter to NA President demanding acceptance of resignation of all party deputies After talks with government ministers, Alvi meets with Parvez and Moonis to convey their message

LAHORE: Punjab’s ruling coalition is trying to reach a consensus on the dissolution of provincial assemblies as Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khans insists he announce the date for the process on Saturday.

On Thursday, hectic contacts continued between ruling and opposition circles to prevent such a move, while the PTI announced that it had written to the president of the National Assembly to accept the resignations of all its deputies.

After meeting Federal Ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday, President Arif Alvi rushed to Zaman Park to consult Imran Khan. Then, on Thursday, he landed at the office of the chief minister of Punjab.

The president, who conducted clandestine talks between the PTI and the ruling coalition, met with Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis and his nephew Hussain, and reportedly asked them to keep trying to persuade the PTI leader to review its decision to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies, sources said.

Keep trying was President Alvi’s farewell message which re-energized the Chaudhrys, after which Moonis Elahi (along with his cousin MP Hussain Elahi) made his third visit to Mr Khans residence within 24 hours to discuss developments, including the return of their legislators. to the National Assembly to persuade the government to call early legislative elections. It was the same mantra that would have been conveyed to both sides by government ministers a day earlier.

On Twitter, CM Elahi said he held a detailed meeting with Dr Alvi and discussed the country’s economic situation following the current political unrest. They also expressed concern about the poor state of the economy and the bad policies of the federal government. The president said it was high time everyone saw Pakistan as Pakistanis.

Nothing is final in politics; decisions must be made under the prevailing circumstances, he posted, suggesting unity and political tolerance.

We try to resolve issues amicably and hope God finds a better solution for Pakistan, Dr Alvi said in a statement, quoting Dr Alvi and also praising Mr Elahi for being a seasoned politician with an opinion. strong on political issues.

However, in a series of tweets later, the CM emphasized that he supported Imran Khan and that the post of chief minister was a trust placed in him by the head of the PTI. Saving state is now the top priority. Everyone should think about Pakistan beyond their personal interests, he said. He also regretted that the federal government had reversed Pakistan’s economic progress in just seven months and still wanted to extend his term.

Letter to the NA Speaker

Meanwhile, PTI Deputy Speaker Shah Mahmood Qureshi again expressed his party’s resolve to dissolve the two provincial assemblies and have the resignations of PTI MPs accepted after appearing before the Speaker of the Assembly. national. We have already made our decision. We will execute him, he said. Imran Khan gave me a letter. I sign it as vice president of PTI and send it to the speaker.

Waving the letter with the subject Resignations of PTI MPs while addressing the media outside the residence of Imran Khans Zaman Park, Mr Qureshi said the party wrote the letter asking for the acceptance of resignations of all MPs of the PTI.

He berated President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for being selective while illegally accepting the resignations of just 11 MPs, and later accused him of using his office for partisan purposes and providing political advantage to the incumbent government in n not accepting all resignations.

The letter said all 123 PTI lawmakers had submitted their resignations on April 11 to former NA deputy chairman Qasim Khan Suri, which were accepted two days later. It was followed by a notification from the Secretary of the National Assembly for publication in Pakistan Gazette Extraordinary Party-III. However, the order was not implemented by the incumbent government to avert general elections in the country.

Later, surprisingly and blatantly illegal, the letter states, the resignations of only 11 of the MPs were accepted by the President on July 28. It remains unclear on what legal basis your office could selectively impeach some of the members of the National Assembly instead of all the members, who submitted their resignations at the same time and in a similar manner on April 11 this year, said Mr. Qureshi in the letter.

Despite a clear stance by PTI lawmakers to resign, you have used your office, as the gatekeeper of the house, for partisan reasons and to provide political advantage to the current government, Qureshi said speaking directly to the speaker.

Demanding once again that the resignations of all remaining MPs be accepted without delay, Mr Qureshi in the letter urged the NA President to allocate time next week for party MPs to approach him and verify their resignations.

He also questioned the legitimacy of NA procedures and any legislation in the absence of the largest and most popular political party in the house.

Alongside Qureshi, former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry told the media that PTI MPs stopped receiving their salaries after April. Referring to the hearing of a petition challenging the amendments to the Accountability Act in the Supreme Court and the court expressing shock at the PTI lawmakers apparently continuing to collect salaries, Mr. Chaudhry said that the Government officials had stated incorrect facts within the SC and urged that the matter be carefully checked by the relevant authorities.

He said the party had written to the president of the National Assembly solely for the satisfaction of the Supreme Court. The ECP did not accept resignations because it was literally an affiliate of PML-N, he claimed.

The PTI leader insisted that the Punjab and KP assemblies would be dissolved for which Imran Khan would announce the final date on Saturday, adding that it could be December 17 or 23.

Posted in Dawn, December 16, 2022

Posted in Dawn, December 16, 2022

