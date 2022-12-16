PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first Dental College in Tripura on Sunday | India News

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Dental College in Tripura here on Sunday, Chief Minister Manik Saha has said. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday gave permission for the establishment of a dental college in the new building of IGM Hospital based on the recommendations of the Dental Council of India (DCI), Saha said. at a press conference Thursday evening.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tripura on Sunday to address a rally, inaugurate some projects and interact with beneficiaries of Central and State welfare schemes. During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate also the Dental College,” said the Chief Minister. .

Saha said a team from DCI visited the proposed building for the Dental College on December 12-13 and inspected the facilities.

“They were impressed with the infrastructure of the proposed building and the proposal for a Dental College was approved by the DCI Executive Council on Thursday (December 15),” he said.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said the Dental College will have 50 seats and operate under the Central University of Tripura.

“Of the 50 seats, 15% of the seats will be reserved for the central pool while 7/8 seats will go to the northeastern states and the seats left out will be reserved for the students of Tripura,” he said.

Calling the establishment of a dental school a dream project for the state, Saha said that admission to the four-year BDS will be on the basis of NEET and then gradually upgraded. The academic session will start from September next year.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for authorizing the establishment of a dental school in the state.

The northeastern state has a government-run Agartala Medical College (AGMC) and a society-run Tripura Medical College and Teaching Hospital.