Was Xi Jinping’s trip to Saudi Arabia a game-changer? Asia time

In geopolitics, as they say, there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent interests. More often than not, bilateral relations require a constant calibration of these interests on both sides, as is the case with China’s relations with other superpowers, including the United States and Russia. And the same goes for China’s relations with Middle Eastern powers, such as Saudi Arabia.

Much has been said about the strategic importance of Chinese President Xi Jinpingsrecent state visitin Saudi Arabia, where he also attended the first China-Arab summit and the first China-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) summit. China is extending its influence in a region that remains one of the most strategic in the world due to its energy resources.

With the decline of the American presence in the Middle East, China’s engagement with Saudi Arabia, a longtime ally of Washington, and with other Arab Gulf countries is viewed with suspicion by America. In particular, the contrast between the grandiose and highly publicized reception that Riyadh reserved for Xi and President Joe Bidens ratherdiscreet travelearly summer illustrates China’s rapid rise in the Middle East.

It’s a surge that could even displace the United States as the region’s most important external superpower.

Many practical considerations have brought China and Saudi Arabia, as well as other Gulf countries, closer together. As the largest importer of crude oil, China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner. Russia’s war in Ukraine has driven up energy prices and triggered a supply crisis, leading China to push to protect its sources of crude oil. On this basis alone, there is no doubt that ties between China and Arab countries will continue to grow.

China is the largest oil consumer in the Middle East, with 47% of its imports coming from the region. With energy security under threat, China has a vested interest in the stability of the Gulf countries and broader peace and security in the region. China fears that the United States has the ability to sabotage its energy supplies from the Middle East and, therefore, Beijing sees an urgent need to consolidate its influence there and minimize its vulnerability.

China hopes to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, which matches Saudi Arabia’s desire to switch from fossil fuels to greener energies, such as hydrogen and solar. Saudi Arabia is also investing heavily in new infrastructure projects, such as those related to the Neom megacity. This provides rich business opportunities for China, which has extensive experience in building large-scale projects around the world.

The decades-long alliance between Washington and Riyadh has endured despite the fundamental difference between their systems of governance, but there have been times when it has caused friction. China, on the other hand, follows the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs. Therefore, the internal politics of the Gulf countries is not a problem for China.

But alongside their common interests, it is also important to understand the limits of the Sino-Saudi relationship, especially in terms of the pace and scope of the cooperation they will pursue. For the34 investment transactionssigned by both parties during Xi’s visit, the nature of the arrangements and the countries involved are completely unclear.

What is more intriguing is the increasingly Chinese planuse own currency, the yuan, instead of the US dollar, to pay for oil and gas from the Persian Gulf region. Xi said China would use the Shanghai Oil and Natural Gas Exchange, a national state-backed energy trading platform, for this purpose. This decision would be a threat to the dominance of the dollar in the world oil market.

The use of the Chinese yuan wasreported earlier this yearas relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States cooled. Given China’s desire to increase its currency for global payments and the importance of China’s energy trade with the Gulf countries, it is understandable why China would push for this.

However, Saudi Arabia does not appear to have adopted the proposal. Chinese media also echoed their acclaim at this stage, acknowledging that energy trading is severely constrained by geopolitics. It now seems unlikely that China will push the same issue in the near future.

As the Gulf countries draw closer to China, they still maintain critical ties with the United States. Regional dynamics and domestic politics could change, but it is too early to assume that China is about to supplant the United States as a security provider. This is evident in China’s lack of meaningful involvement in regional security. Beijing has developed a budding desire for a more active role, but an effective outcome remains to be seen.

Another important limitation of China’s role in the Middle East is its tradition of balanced diplomacy. China has historically remained neutral between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and between Israel and Palestine. With Beijing’s growing engagement with Gulf states, the question is whether China has abandoned this approach.

It is possible that China considered a period of 25 yearsCooperation agreementsigned in March 2021 with Iran as sufficient assurance to Tehran that Beijing still pursues close ties with both sides.

However,Iran was angrywith a reference to its island disputes with the United Arab Emirates in the joint China-GCC statement. China tried to make up for it by sending Vice Premier Hu Chunhua to Iran on the same day. But as Hu leaves the Politburo, the political importance he carries is limited.

In this sense, whether Xi’s trip to Saudi Arabia suggests a deviation from China’s traditional approach will be a key question going forward. If China begins to favor one side, it will lose one of the most important diplomatic levers that have contributed to its diplomatic success in the region.

Yun Sun is director of the China program and co-director of the East Asia program at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC.