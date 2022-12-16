Civil society coalition sues and urges Jokowi to arrest Ahmad Marzuki

MODUSACEH.CO I National Civil Society Coalition, urges President Joko Widodo to immediately dismiss Achmad Marzuki from the seat of Acting (Interim) Governor of Aceh.

The reason was that the appointment of Major General (Purn) Ahmad Marzuki violated applicable laws and regulations.

Apart from this, through YLBHI, the National Civil Society Coalition also filed a lawsuit against Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the Minister of Interior in the Central Administrative Court of Jakarta (TUN).

“The process of nominating Major General (Purn) Achmad Marzuki as JPT Madya was so short (only 1 day after his resignation from TNI), it is certain that the nomination was made without going through the steps stipulated in the ‘article 113 PP Management PNS’, underlined Syahrul, director of LBH Banda Aceh and the complainant via a press release received by this media, Thursday, December 15, 2022.

In Syahrul’s opinion, the appointment of Achmad Marzuki as JPT Madya contained procedural flaws. Including being Acting Governor of Aceh also becomes invalid.

“In the JPT, the expert staff of the Minister of the Interior is carried out without going through an open and competitive process, therefore it is contrary to Article 109, paragraph (2) of Law No. 5/2014 regarding the Civil State Apparatus (UU ASN), which states; Senior leadership positions can be held by soldiers of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and members of the Indonesian National Police, after resigning from active duty if necessary and in accordance with the skills determined by an open and competitive process “as stated in article 107 letters a and b”, Syahrul commented.

Syahrul said that the final election of Governor and Deputy Governor will be held simultaneously at the national level in November 2024. This will of course impact the vacancy for the position of Head of Region whose tenure of Heads of Region ends before the holding of simultaneous elections. in 2024.

And, Aceh is one of the areas that has had an impact due to the postponement of the elections of regional leaders whose final term as governor ends on July 5, 2022.

To fill the vacancy of the permanent Governor of Aceh, the President of the Republic of Indonesia has appointed Major General TNI (Purn) Achmad Marzuki (AM) Acting Governor of Aceh on July 4, 2022. “This appointment has was carried out in a ‘brutal’ and reckless manner,” Syahrul criticized.

His reasoning was that the process of appointing the acting governor of Aceh had gone smoothly. This is why they suspect an attempt to revive the double function of the TNI in a “secret” way, taking advantage of the gaps in the laws and regulations.

“AM was also groomed from the beginning, while still an active TNI, to become the acting governor of Aceh,” Syahrul said.

He explained, on July 1, 2022, Ahmad Marzuki (AM) resigned from the active TNI. Then, on July 1, 2022, the President of the Republic of Indonesia was immediately appointed to the top management position as an expert of the Ministry of Interior. And, on July 4, 2022, AM was appointed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia as Acting Governor of Aceh.

“The appointment of AM to the JPT cabinet of experts of the Minister of the Interior was made without going through an open and competitive process, it is therefore contrary to Article 109 paragraph (2) of Law No. Article 157 Paragraph (1) of PP No. 11/2017 regarding the management of civil servants is amended by PP No. 17/2020 ( PP PNS management)”.

Syahrul added. “In addition to procedural flaws, it also violates the principles of democracy and human rights. Indeed, the recruitment of Acting Regional Chiefs still falls within the meaning of “democratic” as stipulated in Article 18, Paragraph (4) of the 1945 Constitution. application as follows – up to Article 201 of Law 10/2016, so that mechanisms are available and requirements are measurable and clear, while guaranteeing the human rights of citizens to obtain information and to play an active role in the functioning of government,” Syahrul said.

On the other hand, he said, the appointment of AM proves that the Jokowi regime is experiencing setbacks in bringing the TNI back into the realm of civilians and militarism which is still embedded in this regime.

“This situation is traumatic for the civilians due to the military rulers who are full of abuse of power, human rights abuses, corruption like in the days of the New Order,” Syahrul said.

In fact, historically, the TNI has been urged to return to barracks in order to realize the professionalism of the TNI and revive the principles of democracy as set forth in TAP MPR 10/1998 and TAP MPR 6/2000.

“The involvement of the TNI in the civil sphere is inseparable from other policies, such as the weakening of the KPK, the job creation law, the IKN law, the Minerba law in order to secure this policy to smooth the deprivation of people’s living space.”

There is evidence, Syahrul continued, that during his tenure, AM began to assess mining permits in Aceh and condoned land grabbing from smallholders for oil palm plantations.

“For this reason, the National Civil Society Coalition urges the President of the Republic of Indonesia to remove Major General (Purn) Ahmad Marzuki from his position as Acting Governor of Aceh and from the top leadership (JPT) as experts from the Indonesian Ministry of Home Affairs,” Syahrul said.

As a reminder, Achmad Marzuki was appointed by Interior Minister Muhammad Tito Karnavian as Acting Governor of Aceh on July 6, 2022, through the Aceh DPR Plenary Session in Banda Aceh, to a one-year term.

So, will President Joko Widodo continue or stop on July 6, 2023? We are waiting!***