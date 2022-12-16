He’s selling $99 digital trading cards in his likeness





Former President Donald Trump revealed a new foray into NFT sales on Thursday, sharing a website that offers a series of what he called “digital trading cards” for $99 each.

On a website called CollectTrumpCards.com, the 45th president is selling a series of artworks depicting himself depicted as a laser-eyed superhero, an astronaut, a John Wayne-esque cowboy, and a golfer with , of course, a dark-suited Trump surrounded by gold bullion.

In a video accompanying the launch, Trump says they’re “like a baseball card or other collectibles.”

Thursday morning’s revelation came after Trump teased a “major announcement” on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday. The post had fans and critics speculating he was going to announce a running mate for his third presidential campaign or possibly even drop out as he sagged in early polls.

Instead, it was the businessman’s last lucrative venture.

NFTs are units of data stored on a digital ledger, called blockchain, which certifies that a digital asset is unique and therefore not interchangeable.

The creation in 2017 of a way for artists to get paid for digital art has transformed the art market, making it more accessible and less expensive. NFTs have exploded during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, prices for NFTs created by famous artists have skyrocketed, with Digital Arts Pak’s “The Merge” selling to 28,983 people for a total value of $91.8 million a year ago, according to Artsper. Magazine.

But Trump’s launch comes at a time when the NFT market is stagnating, with prices down 97% year-to-date.

The video begins with Trump greeting viewers as “Hope your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington.” He promises shoppers will “join a very exclusive community, my community, which I think is something you’re going to love and love a lot.”

The sales launch includes a “sweepstakes” with prizes including dinner with Trump; a cocktail party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida; a one-on-one meeting with the former president and a round of golf. Trump is also offering individual and group Zoom sessions, signed memorabilia and “Golden Edition signed e-commerce cards” as prizes.

Fans who purchase 45 digital trading cards, which would cost $4,455 before taxes or fees, are “guaranteed a ticket to attend a gala dinner with Trump in South Florida,” the site says.

The site accepts credit cards and cryptocurrency, and says buyers can sell or trade their digital trading cards, including on any marketplace that accepts Polygon-based NFTs.

“Remember Christmas is coming, and this makes for a great Christmas present,” the 45th president said in a video accompanying the launch.

