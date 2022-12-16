Court summons Imran in Toshakhana case





ISLAMABAD:

A court in Islamabad on Thursday issued notice to PTI Chairman and deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan, apparently finding him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana (deposit of gifts) case, summoning him in a personal capacity on 9 January.

District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI leader on November 22.

The judge had reserved his decision on the maintainability of the plea earlier this week.

In its three-page verdict, the court noted that on its face, the asset declaration submitted by the head of the PTI to the ECP was incorrect.

He added that the former prime minister did not mention the details of the gifts he acquired from the Toshakhana.

The court further observed that Imran also failed to mention the money he acquired from selling these gifts.

The judge in his verdict wrote that on the face of it, the leader of the PTI was guilty of violating article 174 of the electoral law.

Therefore, the plea against Imran is accepted for a regular hearing, the verdict added.

The court noted that the Islamabad District Electoral Commissioner and an ECP finance department official had filed their affidavits.

Also read: Court reserves verdict on ECP’s plea against Imran

He added that details of Imran’s statements for four years – 2017 to 2021 – had also been submitted to the court.

The ECP had sent the referral to the district and session judge under Sections 137, 170, 167 of the Elections Act.

He asked the court to prosecute the PTI leader under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

“[The PTI chief had] deliberately concealed his assets relating to the gifts of Toshakhana retained by him in particular in 2018 and 2019 in the statements of assets filed for the years 2017-2018 and 2018-19”, he added.

The commission had asked the court for Imran to be convicted for the offenses mentioned in sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or statement) of the 2017 Elections Act.

The referral had been forwarded to the District Court after the ECP ordered criminal action against the PTI leader in its consensus verdict in the Toshakana referral in October this year.

If the corrupt practices are proven to be correct, Imran could be sentenced to three years in prison and fined.

In October, a bench of four members of the ECP had disqualified the former Prime Minister and decided that the leader of the PTI was no longer a member of the National Assembly.

He further stated that Imran submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices under Section 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

On Monday this week, the court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the ECP plea.

The ECP lawyer told the court that the declarations of the head of the PTI for the years 2017-2018 and 2020-2021 were correct.

However, he added that the declaration declarations for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 were “controversial” because some assets were declared in 2021 which had not been done before.

The lawyer claimed that the former prime minister accepted gifts worth Rs 107 million in 2018-2019.

He added that gifts or property acquired during this period would be included in his estate.

He further stated that Toshakhana gifts can be kept after paying 20% ​​of their price until the PTI government introduces a new law that allows them to be acquired after paying 50% of their cost.

The lawyer argued that Imran said he acquired an expensive wristwatch worth 85 million rupees, but did not disclose the amount for which he later sold it.

He further told the court that Imran and his wife took 58 gifts from the Toshakhana, adding that the value of these items in three years was 142 million rupees.

He added that the head of the PTI had deposited less than a third of the total value of all the gifts because he did not want to publicly disclose their prices.

The ECP lawyer further claimed that Imran obtained gifts worth 107 million rupees from the Toshakhana at 20% of their prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2391191/court-summons-imran-in-toshakhana-case

