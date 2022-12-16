Iran Crisis Update, December 15







December 15, 5 p.m. ET Iran crisis updates are produced by the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project (CTP) with support from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). To receive Iran crisis updates by email, please subscribe here. Contributors: Kitaneh Fitzpatrick and Johanna Moore The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is likely carrying out an information operation to discredit neighborhood youth protest organizations among the protesters. IRGC-affiliated media outlets and social media accounts claimed on December 15 that these neighborhood groups had helped security forces identify and arrest protesters who sent them information.[i] These IRGC outlets contradictorily claimed that neighborhood groups were exposing protesters to perpetuate unrest in Iran. These outlets also accused these neighborhood groups of having ties to Saudi Arabia and the People’s Mojahedin. Claims that these neighborhood groups are simultaneously cooperating with the regime and its outside adversaries seem inconsistent but are likely part of an information effort to confuse protesters and sow distrust. The IRGC is likely trying to dissuade protesters from cooperating with these groups and to prevent protesters from attending demonstrations planned by the groups. These IRGC reports are the regime’s first major acknowledgment of neighborhood youth groups, reflecting how deeply the regime perceives the threat they now pose. Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi referred to the regime’s extension of censorship in a speech on December 15, comments which the regime later denied. Vahidi warned that an uncontrolled internet will destroy the spirit and spirit of Iranian youth and as a result cyberspace becomes completely restricted.[ii] The Interior Ministry quickly denied that Vahidi had made such comments.[iii] Iranian state media excluded Vahidis’ remarks about censorship in their reporting of his speech.[iv] Key points to remember The IRGC is probably carrying out an information operation to discredit some protest coordinators among the protesters.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi discussed the regime’s expansion of censorship in a speech, comments the regime later denied.

At least three protests took place in three cities in three provinces. Anti-regime demonstrations At least three protests took place in three cities in three provinces on December 15. The CTP assesses with moderate to high confidence that protests took place at the following locations: Abdanan, Ilam Province[v] Small size

Note: Celebrations for the release by the regime of a demonstrator imprisoned for more than a month. City of Tehran, Province of Tehran[vi] The CTP assesses with low confidence that protests took place at the following locations: Islamabad-e Gharb, Kermanshah Province[vii] Size: Indeterminate

Demographic: mourners

Note: 40 Day Commemoration Ceremony of Protest Martyr Alireza Karimis. Youth in the Hamedan neighborhood called on protesters to shut down public facilities on December 15.[viii] The Hamedan Group said potential targets include banks, electrical and telecommunications facilities, government offices and schools. President Ebrahim Raisi traveled to South Khorasan province to meet economic officials and officials on December 15.[ix] Raisis’ visit comes as Iran faces a growing fiscal crisis, but it is unclear why he would try to address these issues in South Khorasan.[x] Axis of resistance and regional developments Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed a series of trilateral meetings between Russian, Turkish and Assad regime officials.[xi] Erdogan suggested that trilateral meetings at the cabinet level would strengthen diplomatic relations between Turkey and the Assad regime, which would also serve as a precedent for the meeting of the three leaders.[xii] Erdogan claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had communicated that he was in favor of the proposal.[xiii] Erdogan likely intends to use the potential diplomatic thaw to secure the Assad regime’s approval for a new ground invasion into SDF-held territory in northern Syria. Local residents killed an Irish peacekeeper in southern Lebanon on December 15. Residents shot and killed the soldier as his convoy passed through al Aqbieh, in the Southern Province, Lebanon.[xiv] The area is a support area for Lebanese Hezbollah, but the Hezbollahi leadership has been at pains to make it look like the incident happened without their orders.[xv] [i] http://www.tasnimnews dot com/fa/news/1401/09/24/2821749; https://t.me/SEPAHCYBERY/58541 [ii] https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:1YVmr0_homkJ: https://www.entekhab dot ir/fa/news/707058/%25D9%2588%25D8%25B2%25DB%258C%25D8%25B1 -%25DA%25A9%25D8%25B4%25D9%2588%25D8%25B1-%25D9%2581%25D8%25B6%25D8%25A7%25DB%258C-%25D9%2585%25D8%25AC%25D8%25A7%25D8% 25B2%25DB%258C-%25D8%25A8%25D9%2587-%25D8%25B7%25D9%2588%25D8%25B1-%25DA%25A9%25D8%25A7%25D9%2585%25D9%2584-%25D9%2581% 25DB%258C%25D9%2584%25D8%25AA%25D8%25B1-%25D9%2585%25DB%258C%25E2%2580%258C%25D8%25B4%25D9%2588%25D8%25AF-%25D9%2587%25D8% 25B1%25DA%2586%25D9%2586%25D8%25AF-%25D8%25AF%25D8%25B4%25D9%2585%25D9%2586%25D8%25A7%25D9%2586-%25D8%25AF%25D8%25B1-%25D8 %25AF%25D8%25B3%25D8%25AA%25D9%2588%25D8%25B1-%25DA%25A9%25D8%25A7%25D8%25B1-%25D8%25AE%25D9%2588%25D8%25AF-%25D8%25B3% 25D8%25A7%25D8%25AE%25D8%25AA-%25D9%2581%25DB%258C%25D9%2584%25D8%25AA%25D8%25B1%25D8%25B4%25DA%25A9%25D9%2586%25E2%2580%258C %25D9%2587%25D8%25A7-%25D8%25B1%25D8%25A7-%25D8%25AF%25D8%25A7%25D8%25B1%25D9%2586%25D8%25AF&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl= uk [iii] https://www.tasnimnews dot com/fa/news/1401/09/24/2822026 [iv] https://www.irnadotir/news/84971218 [v] https://twitter.com/HengawO/status/1603445219218931714?s=20&t=nO4OJwI1anQk9ek-8extBA; https://twitter.com/iranworkers/status/1603442059272241189; https://twitter.com/iranworkers/status/1603441370890469376; https://twitter.com/iranworkers/status/1603445967273218048 [vi] https://twitter.com/iranworkers/status/1603500950337032192?s=20&t=Ra9H-ZzXqiVhScIpP209sg [vii] https://twitter.com/HengawO/status/1603394862950367233?s=20&t=28sWg_NfCTFQvTVPGRsCSg [viii] https://t.me/hmd_javanan/335 [ix] https://president dot ir/fa/141409 [x] https://www.criticalthreats.org/analysis/iran-crisis-update-december-14 [xi] https://www.Reuters.com/world/turkey-seeks-trilateral-mechanism-with-russia-syria-erdogan-2022-12-15/ [xii] https://www.Reuters.com/world/turkey-seeks-trilateral-mechanism-with-russia-syria-erdogan-2022-12-15/ [xiii] https://www.Reuters.com/world/turkey-seeks-trilateral-mechanism-with-russia-syria-erdogan-2022-12-15/ [xiv] https://www.Reuters.com/world/irish-soldier-killed-un-peacekeeping-mission-lebanon-2022-12-15/ [xv] https://www.Reuters.com/world/irish-soldier-killed-un-peacekeeping-mission-lebanon-2022-12-15/ See quotes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.criticalthreats.org/analysis/iran-crisis-update-december-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos