Pakistani Foreign Minister responds to Jaishankar with personal attack on Prime Minister Modi





“(I want to tell India) Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the prime minister of India,” Bhutto said. Bhutto, who was in New York to attend UN meetings, added, “He (Prime Minister Modi) has been banned from entering this country until he becomes prime minister. They are the RSS Prime Minister and the RSS Foreign Minister. What is RSS? The RSS is inspired by Hitler’s ‘SS’.



Speaking before the UN Security Council on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue in the council and said a country that had hosted the leader of Al – Qaeda assassinated Osama bin Laden and attacked a nearby parliament lacked the credentials to deliver a sermon in the ruling UN body. Jaishankar said the credibility of the UN depends on its effective response to the major challenges of our time, be they pandemics, climate change, conflict or terrorism, and that “the normalization of such threats” should never be accepted. Subscriber Stories Prime Prime Prime Prime “The question of justifying what the world considers unacceptable should not even arise. This certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Neither can the welcoming of Osama bin Laden and the attack on a neighboring parliament be used as references to preach to this Council,” he said. Bhutto had raised the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Maintaining International Peace and Security: A New Direction for Reformed Multilateralism, a landmark event held under India’s chairmanship of the 15-nation Council . He was one of 60 speakers registered for the debate, according to aPTIreport. (With PTI entries)

