Imran Khan Says Thieves Are Dry Cleaned Under General Bajwas NRO-2





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has accused former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of giving the NRO-2 to the robber cabal and having it imposed on the nation and the country, adding that the corrupt nowadays get good deals under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) 2.

Gen(r) Musharraf granted the first and now the second was given by whoever was in power, Khan said while addressing ISF conventions across the country via video link.

Khan said General (Retired) Bajwa committed acts of cruelty to the country by granting NRO-II to the gang of corrupt elements.

PTI President @ImranKhanPTI talks about NRO2 and how it destroyed our economy. pic.twitter.com/eOjLsCFgfs

PTI (@PTIofficial) December 15, 2022

Lashing out at the former army chief, the PTI reiterated that his government was overthrown by a conspiracy and thieves were imposed on the country.

He regretted on the one hand, one by one, that all the thieves were relieved in the corruption cases and exonerated themselves from the corruption charges while on the other hand, a 70-year-old senator is the victim of a tweet against the chief of the army. You will never find such an example of injustice in the world.

Imran condemned the treatment meted out to Azam Swati for his controversial tweets against state institutions and military officials.

He [Swati] was arrested just for saying that General Bajwa gave NRO to thieves all pakistan knows he [Gen Bajwa] gave NRO-2, he noted.

The PTI leader said that in civilized societies, a sitting senator cannot be tortured or stripped naked simply for sharing his opinion. You can deny her [Swatis] request, he added.

The rule of law is essential for a country to progress. Our country has never had a strong rule of [email protected] pic.twitter.com/upICSaA5tm

PTI (@PTIofficial) December 15, 2022

Khan said: Salman Shehbaz who fled in Maqsood Chaprasi (a Ramzan Sugar Mills peon) also came back and gave lectures to us, while Nawaz Sharif plans to return (to his homeland) .”

Only a strong and independent country can progress. A ghulam mentality will never accomplish [email protected] #ISFwithIK pic.twitter.com/TvmqmOCpyC

PTI (@PTIofficial) December 15, 2022

The trials against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been dismissed, the former prime minister added.

“Justice reigns in human society, while the rule of power prevails in a society of animals,” he added. The former Prime Minister noted that justice brings prosperity to society.

In his speech the day before, the former prime minister had also deplored his impotence. He said that when he was in power, former army chief General (Retired) Bajwa asked him to focus on the economy, not accountability.

The PTI chairman attacked the PDM government for bringing the country to the brink of default and accused the media of turning a blind eye to economic issues and focusing instead on the Toshakhana wristwatch, which he says was legit to sell or do whatever I want. with that.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Lahore where he began by comparing his government’s performance to that of the incumbent PDM setup, which he blamed for the imminent threat of default.

The reason for my interview with the media today is to make people aware of the direction in which our country is heading, he said. If we don’t speak up, Pakistan will experience something it has never experienced before, and we will fail. All funding from abroad will be stopped.

