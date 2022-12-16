Boris Johnson asks Ukraine to agree to cede Crimea to Russia

Boris Johnson he made an exercise in realism and asserted that if the Russian troops fell back to the lines before February 24, there would be no reason not to sit down and negotiate. In a recent article published in the the wall street journal former British Prime Minister and Conservative MPhe made an exercise in realism and asserted that if the Russian troops fell back to the lines before February 24, there would be no reason not to sit down and negotiate.

The analysis of Johnson, one of the main allies of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky when he was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, implies that Ukraine should initially accept place Crimea under Russian ruleand attempt to negotiate its final status at a later table separate from the issues of war.

Johnson’s position points the other way The Guardianaligns itself with the line defended by the Western chancelleries of the allied passes of ukraine.

Zelensky he is privately under pressure from his closest supporters to tone down his maximalist demands for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and trial of Russian war criminals and make a proposal more acceptable to the Kremlin.

Johnson’s position is similar to that advanced, much less diplomatically, by the former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Kissinger proposed that the territories occupied by Russia in 2014 and 2015 in Crimea and large areas of Donbs be subject to separate negotiation, and proposed a refer to self-determination as a formula for deciding its final status.

He used the argument that Crimea experienced a different historical development to the rest of Ukraine and that its ethnic composition brings it closer to Moscow than to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian government, for its part, rejected this proposal and these arguments. From the Zelensky government, we remember that the population of Crimea was subjected to a series of ethnic cleansing by Russian troops throughout history, the last precisely in 2014, when the expulsion of a large part of the Ukrainian and Tatar population was forced and the settlement of Russian settlers was encouraged.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian government maintains its objective of reconquering all Ukraine when he exercises the offensive initiative with the liberation of Kharkov and Kherson.

In this sense, several military intelligence reports suggest that Kyiv could attempt a major offensive this winter in the region of Zaporizhia couple reconquers the city Melitopolcutting through the Crimean Corridor and reaching the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov.

The question is whether the Ukrainian army will really be able to maintain this offensive initiative after the winter, since these same intelligence reports suggest that Russia could try to regain lost ground in Jarkov and Lugansk with a full-scale offensive before the summer.

If Ukraine fails in its attempt to reconquer Melitopol and Russia manages to regain offensive capacity, kyiv will have missed the opportunity to propose a negotiation in a position of superiority.

Al Pengonoprecise The Guardianhe fears that the Ukrainian army is embarking on a pipe dream and is trying to expel the 30,000 Russian soldiers stationed in Crimea.

Chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Marc Milleypointed out that an operation of these characteristics is not militarily viable.

However, opinions are divided on this. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), for example, points out that Russian forces lack sufficient infrastructure to support their troops in Crimea.

Russian troops on the peninsula suffer shortage of basic suppliessuch as hospital supplies, military equipment, etc.

The attack on the Kerch bridge, which connects Crimea to Russian Federationworsened this situation.

Although the attack failed to destroy the bridge, I know it seriously affected it, so although the transit of goodss which has been reduced significantly.