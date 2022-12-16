Xi, Covid and seasonal schadenfreude

It is indeed the season to be joyful. Over the holidays, we can all put our feet up to see a cracking remake of David and Goliath, The Microscopic Nullity vs. cannot prevail against an opponent too small to be seen with the naked eye. Reversing the usual balance of power, the story arc is classically satisfying: a despot in becoming omnipotent is driven into mad distraction by the devious afflictions of the infinitesimal. I remember a favorite newspaper clipping: Drunk tries to kill a spider, sets the house on fire.

Because you can’t lock up a coronavirus. You cannot censor coronavirus or send coronavirus to a re-education camp in Xinjiang. You can’t scare a virus into submission or downgrade its social credit score. You can’t force a wretched entity that most scientists don’t even classify as alive to bow to the Chinese Communist Party. Xi Jinping faces his nemesis, and the pesky, invisible point is winning.

The most popular Alexander Larman

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show is worse than the Royals could imagine

I can’t be the only one who harbored a lazy, unexamined impression of the Chinese as being passive, docile and intimidated. It often seemed from afar that these brainwashed automatons would do anything they were told and credulously swallow whatever the hokum administration shoved down their throats. This same condescending stereotype has facilitated the poor non-academic personality scores of East Asian applicants at Harvard University, whose low leadership and courage scores help keep these pesky high achievers from taking over the whole body. student. Of course, this crude racial caricature is belied by Tiananmen Square and more recently by heroic protesters in Hong Kong.

Thus, it is also a seasonal festival that the starving, imprisoned and muzzled Mainland Chinese, their inflamed nasal cavities endlessly pricked with swabs, much like bulls are repeatedly hurled into the third of truth bullfighting stage, finally see red. People of a staggering range of ages have shown, like normal people everywhere, a demonstrably limited tolerance for relentless torture and incarceration. They are tired of seeing their livelihoods destroyed, their social life stifled and their health care taken away, all because an uncaring smidgeon disobeyed. Gloriously, the Chinese are finally exhibiting the quality celebrated in female-centric sitcoms such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show: fuck.

The comedy spectacle of Western mainstream media, which for years has applauded these same policies in their own countries, lamenting Xi’s crackdown in his futile pursuit of zero Covid, is also a comedy spectacle. The New York Times has now declared that containment to suppress disease transmission (what the CCP calls static management) is over. So the real problem with locking people in their homes for months on end while censoring free speech as disinformation is not the capricious nullification of civil liberties, which even in liberal democracies are now as conditional as Santa’s presents, distributed to children according to who was naughty or nice. (You better watch out / You better not cry / You better not sulk / I tell you why Why, that traditional 1934 chant could easily be weaponized as Covid propaganda.) No, like the skinny jeans, lockdown is so yesterday.

And, my goodness, in contemplating the failure of Xi’s Whac-A-Mole Covid crackdown, these same pundits suddenly noticed that shutting down businesses and putting entire populations in the freezer, like minced pies that will keep perfectly well until see you next year, is bad for the economy! I mean, it’s always encouraging when someone comes to a solid conclusion at the end, but after three years of abysmal results from our Covid restrictions, you have to admit that these professional commentators are a bit slow.

It’s mean, and schadenfreude isn’t in the spirit of Christmas, but it’s tempting to savor the economic disaster wrought by Xis China’s dream of banning a virus. Zero-Covid fanaticism may have cost the world’s second-largest economy more than 2% of GDP (and counting). As Xi himself enjoyed the West’s self-immolation via wokery and our vain obsession with net zero, we too can take pleasure in the efficiency of an adversary destroying himself without us have to lift a finger. There is also a poetic justice in a tyrant defeated by his pride. After all, Xi has carefully engineered the very development he fears most: widespread civil unrest.

Yet despite this Christmas cheer, before decorating the hallways with all those sprigs of holly, a few hard truths mitigate too much fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la. Substantive revolutions rarely win (see: the Arab Spring) and there is a good chance that through a combination of appeasement and persecution, Xi will effectively stifle dissent (ditto the Ayatollah). If our own media has finally woken up to the futility of remote lockdowns, these people never seem troubled by inconsistency, let alone hypocrisy. So that doesn’t mean that the next time a nefarious variant comes along, they’ll have learned the lesson that lockdowns closer to home don’t work either. As gratifying as Xi Jinping’s powerful defeat by a twinkle is, the victims of China’s doomed zero-Covid fanaticism are the Chinese people, who do not deserve their impoverishment. The blows to China’s prosperity and productivity will also punish us. The country manufactures a staggering 30 percent of the world’s goods.

Get a free bottle of Pol Roger When you give a year of The spectator for only 99 CLAIM





Me, I never knew why the most successful company in the world would locate its main manufacturing centers in a country known for lying, stealing and considering the rule of law as an optional nicety as Frosty the cocktail napkins. Snowman. But Apple is too deeply entangled to leave China any time soon. Sales and inventory are down, precisely because of the lockdown shutdowns. My computer, without which I cannot work, is an antediluvian model from 2013, and it is obvious that I will have to beg Santa Claus this year since any day this machine could announce that, like the rest of Great Britain, she went on strike. The prospect of facing a sterile showroom in my local Apple Store makes me feel a lot less cheerful.