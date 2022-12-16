Hit for global terrorism at the UNSC, Pak personally targets Prime Minister Modi | Latest India News





The visceral hatred of Pakistanis towards India erupted into the open on Thursday when the scion of the Bhutto-Zardari family, Bilawal Zardari, launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called Pakistan the epicenter of global terrorism. Son of slain former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and grandson of hanged former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who both vowed to wage a 1000-year jihad against India over Kashmir, Bilawal Bhutto in a Cockney accent called Prime Minister Modi and accused India of targeting the world. the terrorist Hafiz Saeed in 2021 exploded and spread terror in the Islamic Republic. While Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged during General Mohammed Zia ul-Haq’s army dictatorship, Bilawals’ mother was shot under another army dictator, General Pervez Musharraf, with a suspicion needle on the Pakistani ISI, although the matter was buried in files at Rawalpindi GHQ. Pakistani Foreign Minister Zardari was clearly trying to live up to EAM Jaishankars’ speech at the UNSC, where he singled out Pakistan for its role in spreading terror across the world. The Bhutto-Zardaris’ defamatory remarks at the press conference were aimed more at the domestic audience in Pakistan and the ever-growing Pakistani diaspora in the west. Zardari’s personal tirade against PM Modi appears to be deliberate as Pakistan is ignored by India and no bilateral word has been exchanged since Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the base aerial from Pathankot in January 2016. media once upon a time, Pakistan is now frustrated because no one in the world came to its rescue except its iron brother China when the Modi government repealed Sections 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. Cross-border Pakistani deep state terror no longer pays off as there is instant retaliation from Modis India and even the hinterland of Pak is not safe as the IDF strike demonstrated. February 26, 2019 at the JeM terrorist training camp at Balakot in the KP province of Pakistan. Although the Pakistani military clearly does not want to open a front with India, it is the civilian leadership of the republic that is spitting venom on Prime Minister Modi in view of the radical Islamic vote in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan. The problem has also multiplied for Islamabad as the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has opened up the western border as Sunni Pashtuns refuse to accept the Durand Line as an international border. The Taliban regime has stepped forward and refuses to act as Pakistan’s proxy against India while supporting extremist Tehreek-e-Taliban in Pakistan in its fight against Rawalpindi. The fact is that the Taliban blame Pakistan for informing US intelligence about the fate of the now slain al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri in Kabul. Zawahiris’ predecessor, Osama bin Laden, was protected by Pakistan until US forces neutralized him in Abbotabad, near the Pak Army training academy. While EAM in his UNSC speech recommended Pakistan to disavow terrorism to improve bilateral relations, Zardari and his junior remarks over the past two days clearly show that Pakistan is living in denial about the terrorist factories inside and will continue to use jihad as a weapon against India. . After all, it is the legacy of Bilawal Zardaris.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/hit-for-global-terror-in-unsc-pak-personally-targets-pm-modi-101671169589226.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos