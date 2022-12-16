Trump News Today: Donald Trump ridiculed for announcing the release of NFT Trading Cards as a major announcement





Trump compares January 6 riot to Black Lives Matter protests

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Former President Donald Trump is mocking his major announcement that he’s selling digital trading cards featuring himself as a superhero, among other characters.

These limited edition cards feature amazing ART from my life and career! Collect all your favorite Trump digital trading cards, much like a baseball card, but hopefully a lot more exciting, he wrote on Truth Social while sharing a photo of one of the cards.

He was mocked on social media, including by President Joe Biden.

It comes as a new national poll found Mr Trump’s favor rating had fallen to its lowest level since 2015, while a separate Wall Street Journal poll found Florida Governor Ron DeSantis , leads the president to one term among likely GOP voters. a hypothetical match of 2024.

The poll, released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University, showed just 31% of registered voters surveyed have a favorable view of the twice-impeached president, with 59% having an unfavorable view.

HighlightsView latest update 1671172203Kinzinger denounces fellow Republicans in farewell speech

Retired anti-Trump Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois used his farewell address from Congress to criticize fellow Republicans for harboring the ignorant, the racist.

Today, our leaders downplay and in some cases justify attacks on the US Capitol as legitimate political discourse. The former great party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan has turned its back on the ideals of freedom and self-government, Mr. Kinzinger said. Instead, he embraced lies and deceit.

Sravasti Dasgupta16 December 2022 06:30

1671170400Democrats and ex-Republicans mock Trump’s digital trading card announcement

Democrats and former Republicans mocked Mr Trump’s announcement of digital trading cards on Thursday.

California Democrat Ted Lieu tweeted: Dear MAGA friends: I hope it’s clear to you now that Donald Trump disrespects you and thinks you are suckers.

Stop. We can only laugh so much, tweeted The Lincoln Project, led by several former GOP strategists.

Gustaf Kilander16 December 2022 06:00

1671168719ICYMI: Trump shares bizarre video teasing major announcement

Donald Trump shared a bizarre video describing himself as a superhero on his Truth Social social media platform in which he teased a major announcement.

On Thursday, Mr Trump revealed that he sells digital trading cards himself.

Sravasti Dasgupta16 December 2022 05:31

1671166800Jan. Committee 6 will vote on criminal riot dismissals on Monday

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will hold its final meeting on Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half investigation by asking the Justice Department to investigate potential crimes.

The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held nearly a dozen hearings and collected millions of documents as it worked to create the most comprehensive record of the insurgency. of January 6, 2021.

The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee would make criminal referrals to the Justice Department recommending prosecutions, but did not reveal who the targets would be or whether former President Donald Trump in would be part of. The committee focused on Trump and the then-president’s efforts in the weeks leading up to the attack to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

It would be up to federal prosecutors to decide whether to proceed with referrals for prosecution. Lawmakers have suggested the charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of official congressional process. The committee’s recommendations would add political pressure on the Justice Department as it investigates Trump’s actions.

The committee is expected to release its final report on Wednesday, which could include hundreds of pages of findings on the attack and Trump’s efforts to overthrow democracy. Committee members will review highlights of their findings at Monday’s meeting.

The Associated Press16 December 2022 05:00

1671163230The Trump train is at the last stop: Twitter users blast former president after trading card announcement

Twitter users were quick to mock the former president after he announced he was selling digital trading cards.

Donald Trump’s major announcement was that he was selling digital superhero trading cards. I can’t believe pathetic putz was ever president, one Twitter user said.

The Trump Train is at the last stop. Donald Trump has reached the end of the line and is now a runaway train rolling into oblivion. He made a major announcement that he is now selling $99 digital trading cards of himself. The transition from surreal to absurd to pitiful is complete, added Shannon Fisher.

The best thing about it is that the MAGA ecosystem kicked into high gear yesterday when it teased a big announcement. His choice of VP? Speaker of the House? A new trial? Teaming up with Musk? No, Trump superhero trading cards, attorney Ron Filipkowski wrote.

In a video ad for the trading cards, Mr. Trump said he was hopefully your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington.

Gustaf Kilander16 December 2022 04:00

1671159630EXPLAINER: Will immigration increase with the end of the asylum rule?

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has used a public health rule aimed at limiting the spread of the disease to deport asylum seekers at the southern border.

Title 42, as it is known, has been used more than 2.5 million times to deport migrants since March 2020, although this number includes people who have repeatedly tried to cross the border.

But due to a court ruling, starting next Wednesday, immigration authorities will no longer be able to use Title 42 to quickly deport potential asylum seekers. The change comes as a growing number of people seek to enter the country through the southern border and Republicans intend to make immigration a key issue when they take control of the House in January.

A look at Title 42 and the potential impact of the decision:

In March 2020, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order restricting migration across southern and northern borders, saying it was necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The virus was ravaging the United States, schools were closing and hospitals were filling up, and President Donald Trump was trying many ways to limit migration, his flagship political issue.

The Associated Press16 December 2022 03:00

1671156030VOICES: Trump’s superhero tale is clearly laughable, but there’s a sinister side too

The superhero imagery and the crude puncture both caused a flurry of mockery, as you’d expect. Journalist Maggie Haberman noted that at one point Trump wanted to be kicked out of Walter Reed Hospital with a Superman shirt under his outfit that he could open to reveal his good health at the appropriate time. MSNBCs Joe Scarborough laughed out loud at the cards. We are third! he exclaimed.

Noah Berlatsky16 December 2022 02:00

1671153330Trump supporters share dismay at ex-presidents trading card scheme

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis shared her unenthusiastic news that Mr Trump was now selling digital trading cards.

Mr. Trump said buyers could win golf with you and a group of your friends at one of my beautiful golf courses and they are beautiful. I also do zoom calls, one-on-one meeting, autographs and memorabilia, and much more. Did a lot.

My Official Trump Digital Trading Cards are $99, which isn’t much like what you get, he claimed in the announcement video.

The anonymous pro-Trump account with over a million followers known as Catturd wrote that my 3 guesses from Trump’s big announcement today were… 1) Get back on Twitter. 2) Choose a PV. 3) Leave the worthless republican party to form a third party, the patriot party. The introduction of the Donald Trump digital playing cards wasn’t even on my bingo card.

Please tell me it’s [a] troll and the real major announcement will come later today, the account added.

Gustaf Kilander16 December 2022 01:15

1671150630It’s had its day: GOP governor says party is leaving Trump

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the party is moving away from Donald Trump.

It has had its day. He rendered his service. Let’s move on, Sununu told CNN.

He added that it is not American to be a country where the best opportunity for our future leadership is yesterday’s leadership.

There’s an argument to be made that someone like DeSantis could beat him in a primary today, Sununu said.

Ron would be a good president, he added of the Florida governor.

Gustaf Kilander16 December 2022 00:30

1671147930 Has Trump Lost His Mind: MAGA Supporters Slam Major Trading Card Announcement

In a video ad for the trading cards, Mr. Trump said he was hopefully your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington.

I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection here and now. They’re called Trump Digital Trading Cards, Trump said, adding that the cards would feature some truly amazing artwork relating to my life and career. It was very exciting. You can collect your digital Trump cards, just like a baseball card, or other collectibles.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro sarcastically tweeted: Thank goodness digital trading cards are here. This was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.

The former president said one of the best parts is that each card comes with an automatic chance to win amazing prizes like dinner with me. I don’t know if that’s an amazing price, but that’s what we got.

Gustaf KilanderDecember 15, 2022 11:45 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-trading-cards-nft-super-hero-b2246338.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos