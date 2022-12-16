Connect with us

Politics

Mint Explainer: How Erdogan is undermining Turkish democracy

 


Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent Turkish politician and one of the political opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been sentenced to prison by the Turkish courts. His arrest for criticizing public officials highlighted the erosion of democratic standards in Turkey.

Imamgolu has been mayor of Istanbul, the capital of Turkey, since 2019. He belongs to the opposition Republican People’s Party. His victory in the 2019 municipal elections upset Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party, which had held power in the city for decades.

After being narrowly elected as mayor in 2019, Erodgans’ ruling party contested the election results and won a new election. However, Imamgolu won a great victory in the new election and called the country’s Supreme Electoral Council “fools” for doubting the election results in the first place. This comment sparked the current political row.

On Wednesday, Imamoglu was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and banned from politics. The ban was particularly significant given that Imamoglu was seen as a key challenger to Erdogan in the presidential election scheduled for 2024.

Erdogan’s critics pointed to the court ruling as a sign of Erdogan’s use of nominally impartial institutions to prosecute political opponents. Earlier, another member of the opposition Imamgolus party was barred from political life by the courts for criticizing President Erdogan.

you might also like

Why the Fed hasn’t finished raising rates yet

Disney seeks to exit Tata Play and offload its IPO stake

Reliance launches a new brand in the territory of Adanis

What drives OMC stocks?

Observers also lamented the general deterioration of Turkey’s democratic institutions during Erdogan’s two decades as head of state. For example, Erdogan recently tried to ban a Kurdish political party from standing for election. He has also shown himself to be hostile to sexual minorities.

Erdogan’s actions reflect his weakened political position. Turkey has been battered by high double-digit inflation in recent months, while the value of the Turkish lira has fallen significantly. This created major economic problems for citizens and also hurt Erdogan’s popularity.

Imamgolus’ victory in the Istanbul municipal elections in 2019 reflected a political threat to Erdogan, especially since he had previously served as Istanbul’s mayor. This explains why Imamgolu has been targeted by state institutions.

Despite his conviction, Imamgolu can remain in office by appealing the court’s decision. However, his battle with state institutions is likely to continue as the 2024 general election approaches.

Elsewhere mint

In Opinion, Himanshu says there is a dark picture behind brilliant gdp data on agriculture. Devaki Jain says the Global South has failed an opportunity better than the G20. Parmy Olson warns of a Twitter dangerous rabbit hole. Long Story tells who moved your cheese, your chef and your waiter.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/opinion/online-views/mint-explainer-how-erdogan-is-chipping-away-at-turkey-s-democracy-11671169650056.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: