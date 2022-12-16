Mint Explainer: How Erdogan is undermining Turkish democracy

Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent Turkish politician and one of the political opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been sentenced to prison by the Turkish courts. His arrest for criticizing public officials highlighted the erosion of democratic standards in Turkey.

Imamgolu has been mayor of Istanbul, the capital of Turkey, since 2019. He belongs to the opposition Republican People’s Party. His victory in the 2019 municipal elections upset Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party, which had held power in the city for decades.

After being narrowly elected as mayor in 2019, Erodgans’ ruling party contested the election results and won a new election. However, Imamgolu won a great victory in the new election and called the country’s Supreme Electoral Council “fools” for doubting the election results in the first place. This comment sparked the current political row.

On Wednesday, Imamoglu was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and banned from politics. The ban was particularly significant given that Imamoglu was seen as a key challenger to Erdogan in the presidential election scheduled for 2024.

Erdogan’s critics pointed to the court ruling as a sign of Erdogan’s use of nominally impartial institutions to prosecute political opponents. Earlier, another member of the opposition Imamgolus party was barred from political life by the courts for criticizing President Erdogan.

you might also like

Why the Fed hasn’t finished raising rates yet

Disney seeks to exit Tata Play and offload its IPO stake

Reliance launches a new brand in the territory of Adanis

What drives OMC stocks?

Observers also lamented the general deterioration of Turkey’s democratic institutions during Erdogan’s two decades as head of state. For example, Erdogan recently tried to ban a Kurdish political party from standing for election. He has also shown himself to be hostile to sexual minorities.

Erdogan’s actions reflect his weakened political position. Turkey has been battered by high double-digit inflation in recent months, while the value of the Turkish lira has fallen significantly. This created major economic problems for citizens and also hurt Erdogan’s popularity.

Imamgolus’ victory in the Istanbul municipal elections in 2019 reflected a political threat to Erdogan, especially since he had previously served as Istanbul’s mayor. This explains why Imamgolu has been targeted by state institutions.

Despite his conviction, Imamgolu can remain in office by appealing the court’s decision. However, his battle with state institutions is likely to continue as the 2024 general election approaches.

Elsewhere mint

In Opinion, Himanshu says there is a dark picture behind brilliant gdp data on agriculture. Devaki Jain says the Global South has failed an opportunity better than the G20. Parmy Olson warns of a Twitter dangerous rabbit hole. Long Story tells who moved your cheese, your chef and your waiter.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics