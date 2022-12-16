Trump’s ‘major announcement’ turns out to be $99 NFTs of himself





WASHINGTON — This might be the perfect Christmas gift for the Donald Trump fan in your life — a $99 digital trading card showing the former president in guises including a cowboy, astronaut and fighter pilot.

Trump – who is trying to win back the White House in 2024 – had announced for days that he would make a “major announcement”.

But his unveiling of the NFT (non-fungible token) card collection – timed to exploit the lucrative festive shopping season – drew widespread ridicule.

In a promotional video showing him in a Superman-style costume with laser-beam eyes, Trump gave the cards his classic hard sell.

“These cards feature some of the truly amazing artwork relating to my life and career. It’s been very exciting,” he said. “Buy one and you’ll join a very exclusive community – it’s my community. Buy your digital Trump trading cards now before they’re all gone, and they’ll be gone!”

“Remember Christmas is coming and this makes a great Christmas present,” he added.

omg this is the promotional video for trump’s nft map project i’m dying. this clown. maybe now people will believe that I am not making this up!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4Cx9u3Xe6E

— Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 15, 2022

Shoppers are also entering a raffle to win prizes such as dinner or a round of golf with Trump, as well as autographs and Zoom meetings.

Trump’s last “major announcement” was in November when he said he would run for the White House.

But he has since suffered heavy setbacks, including the defeat of many candidates he backed in the midterm elections, growing public criticism from former Republican allies, including over meetings he held with anti-Semites , and multiple lawsuits against him.

Like cryptocurrencies, NFTs are highly speculative investment vehicles, each backed by a creative work or action, and represented by a unique or non-fungible digital token recorded on the blockchain ledger. This new type of encrypted digital artwork has become extremely popular.

NFTs can be used to exchange representations of physical objects, such as images or a painting, or digital creations, such as audio files, videos, or any other type of creative work. The NFT becomes something like a one-of-a-kind trading card, the value of which can increase or decrease depending on demand and thus be exchanged for cash or other NFTs, or kept as a collectible with the bragging rights that come with it. (Owning an NFT is not the same as owning the object, and therefore a buyer cannot control the reproduction or licensing, allowing the underlying work to continue to be reproduced or proliferate on line.)

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

