Stupa Meme Case Similar to Jokowi, Roy Suryo Prosecuted for One Year, Six Months in Jail





Roy Suryo’s upload regarding the same stupa has the potential to break religious harmony. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — The Attorney General (JPU) of West Jakarta District Court (PN Jakbar) has demanded that the accused, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Roy Suryo, be imprisoned for one year and six months in the case of a stupa meme that looks like President Joko Widodo. “The defendant is lawfully and convincingly guilty of having committed a crime within the meaning of Article 28, paragraph (2) in conjunction with Article 45 A of the law number 19 of 2016 amending law number 11 of 2008 relating to information and electronic transactions, according to the first alternative indictment,” Attorney General Setyo Adhi Wicaksono told the West Jakarta District Court on Thursday. Therefore, he said, he hereby sentenced the accused to imprisonment for one year and six months and a fine of 300 million rupees, a substitute for imprisonment of six and six months. In dropping the charges, the prosecution team took into account several aggravating and mitigating factors. The heaviest thing is the downloads Roy Suryo linked to the stupa meme has the potential to break religious harmony. “It can harm religious harmony in the context of diversity because the defendant does not present themselves as a community figure or a telematics expert or someone with a higher education who understands ethics in social media,” explained the prosecutor. Roy Suryo has also been accused of being indifferent because he enjoyed posting a photo of a stupa like that of Joko Widodo on social media and it has the potential to offend members of certain religions. As for the mitigating circumstances, his party considered that the defendant had never served a previous sentence. Roy Suryo’s team of lawyers also said they were disappointed with the prosecutor’s demands during the trial. Therefore, his party assured that he would present a defense brief or pledoi at the next trial. The pledoi should be a consideration for the judge to sentence Roy lighter than the prosecutor’s requests. “What is clear is that with such requests, you feel objected because Mr. Roy has been wronged. Our legal advisors will challenge the articles submitted by the prosecutor. We will have time next Thursday, both from legal counsel and from Mr. Roy. himself,” Roy Suryo’s attorney Muhammad Zulkarnain said after the trial. Polda Metro Jaya has named Roy Suryo as a suspect for uploading a stupa meme resembling President Joko Widodo to his social media account. He was charged with Article 28 paragraph (2) in conjunction with Article 45 of Law (UU) number 19 of 2016 regarding Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) and Article 156a of the Penal Code ( KUHP) regarding blasphemy of religion and section 15 of Act number 1 of 1946. After the process of submission of cases and suspect Roy Suryo by the police to the Attorney General’s office on Thursday (29/9), Roy Suryo, who is also a former Minister of Youth and Sports, faced his first trial in West Jakarta District Court (Jakbar) from Wednesday (12/11). source: Between

