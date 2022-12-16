Will Boris Johnson return? Sunak may only have five months to find out | katy balls

JThree years ago this week, Boris Johnson was eyeing a long premiership of at least eight years. As the result of an 80 majority in the 2019 election erupted, the Prime Minister emerged as a Blair-like figure heading for Sedgefield, where his party had returned the seat of the former Prime Minister Blue , for his victory rally. The implication was clear: Johnson was a leader who would be as influential and enduring in British politics as Tony Blair.

Fast forward to today and things look rather different. Johnson is on the benches after being forced to resign in the face of successive scandals. After Liz Truss’ short stint in the job, he launched a failed comeback attempt. His former chancellor and political rival Rishi Sunak is now in charge. Polls suggest the Tories are on course for a heavy defeat in the next election, which could even include Johnson’s own seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Still, the news this month that Johnson will stand for re-election in 2024 is a source of intrigue in Westminster. Many of those supporting the new leader had hoped that the second-to-last leader would step off the high-paying lecture circuit at sunset. He certainly finds the lucrative parliamentary records suggest he’s made over a million since leaving No 10. There’s a chance he’s had enough of declaring all his extra earnings and is heading for the exit , said a former minister at the time wistfully. Instead, to the delight of his supporters and the horror of his critics, Johnson plans to stick around for the time being.

With Truss, Johnson’s direct successor, also choosing to run again, it means Sunak faces the prospect of having two very recent former prime ministers with unfinished business in the Commons. Neither showed any signs that they would make life easier for the new prime minister. They both put their names to an amendment by former cabinet minister Simon Clarke to allow the construction of onshore wind farms. It is unheard of that former prime ministers start signing amendments so quickly after leaving office.

Another MP adds that Johnson is not exactly wise. His closest allies made it clear he was still there, they explain. Theresa May was very low key when she returned to the Commons after stepping down, but he will always have a crowd around him when he is in parliament. Just this week, Sunak, Truss and Johnson gathered in the same room for the annual Conservative Friends of Israel business luncheon. Everyone rose to a standing ovation for Rishi, recalled one party attendee. It was quite embarrassing for Boris, who had to participate.

Meanwhile, prominent Johnson supporters Priti Patel and Tory donor Lord Cruddas have thrown their support behind the new Conservative Democratic Organization a group described by a member of the Class of 2019 as clearly anti-Rishi who seek to restore democracy to the Conservative Party. He says party members should have more of a say in party direction, policy and direction after MPs were allowed to topple two prime ministers in the space of months. When Johnson flirted with the idea of ​​a comeback after Truss resigned, he and his supporters repeatedly suggested that if it had been due to the members rather than the MPs, he would have defeated Sunak.

Former party chairman Jake Berry went further declare in an interview: I think Boris will come back. I wouldn’t say when. I think he will come back. It’s a bit like the mistress of the conservative parties something he knows. The other tempting woman. The Sea King. Berrys’ point is that if MPs get desperate that’s when the call will come and if the Tories continue to trail Labor by 20 points then MPs get ready already to an attempt by Johnson’s supporters to present the former prime minister as the solution.

It is very clear that they are creating the infrastructure in parliament and outside to organize a return, says a senior Tory official. Although it’s not obvious now, May 2023 would be the opener if we suffered big losses in parts of the country. Camp Johnson’s view is effectively that Truss blew his premiership too soon for Johnson to return. If she had managed to hold out a bit longer until the local election and until Johnson got past the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he had misled the Commons, which could in theory lead to suspension and triggering a by-election to his seat, they believe he would have been the clear favorite to take over. Instead, Johnson had the privileges committee hanging over him and a leadership election that only concerned bond markets.

Sunak could find himself facing a restless party and a former political rival in six months if he cannot show progress. But for now, more MPs view a spring return for Johnson as unlikely. They are deluding themselves if they think Boris will return before the next election, says a former government aide. The deputies have not forgotten this. But a mid-party MP points out that Johnson technically, as verified by Sir Graham Brady, received 100 nominations last time around: if he could do that to his most discredited, it suggests he has the grassroots, the member of Back to school 2015 said. There’s no appetite now, but 2019 is only Boris’ coalition though [local] the election results are poor, it could focus the spirits. It would be totally wild, but we’ve had some wild times for years.

If Johnson 2.0 fails to take off, there could still be a vacancy to fill in two years. While a number of Tory MPs already believe the next election is lost, it is not uncommon to hear Tory MPs discuss who, in the event of an electoral defeat, would be the Leader of the Opposition. Under such circumstances, the party would likely shift to the right and return to core values, including low taxes.

While many MPs and aides predict rising Tory star Kemi Badenoch would be the likeliest candidate, others believe a more experienced figure could step in. You can laugh, but it’s not impossible, it’s Boris or Liz, says a former government adviser. Such moves would of course face a backlash, but the thought of some who backed Johnson and then Truss is that the party would need someone radical and experienced who younger people might miss.

Since entering No. 10, Sunak and his team have been on a mission to get the sugar rush out of politics after a high-octane year of conservative psychodrama. They had some success. But if Sunak is to succeed in the long term, his challenge for 2023 is not just to show progress on the economy and public services, but also to keep his own critics and rivals at bay.