Jokowi removes excise duties on plastics and sugary drinks in 2023 and targets IDR 4.06 trillion





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo will levy excise duties on a number of products such as plastic and packaged sugary drinks. Total revenue is expected to reach IDR 4.06 trillion in 2023. This is related to the publication of the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 130 of 2022 regarding the details of the state budget for the financial year 2023. Jokowi is known to have signed this regulation on November 30, 2022. In the settlement, Jokowi set a revenue target from excise duty on plastic products of IDR 980 billion. Meanwhile, the revenue target from excise on sugary packaged drinks is IDR 3.08 trillion. So, the total of the two, according to Jokowi’s goal, is IDR 4.06 trillion. Apart from excises on plastic and packaged sugary drinks, Jokowi has also removed excise duties on tobacco products (CHT) from alcoholic beverages. In detail, the target for CHT is set at IDR 232.5 trillion, excise duty on ethyl alcohol at IDR 136.9 billion and beverages containing ethyl alcohol at IDR 8,600. billion IDR. In this way, the total target pursued from this excise category reaches IDR 245.4 trillion. In general, for revenue from taxes, customs and excise, Jokowi targets IDR 2,021 trillion. Meanwhile, for domestic income tax alone, Jokowi is targeting IDR 1,963 trillion. This includes income tax (PPh), value added tax (PPN), luxury goods sales tax (PPnBM) and property and building tax (PBB).

Joint officials from environment and customs and excise investigated the presence of dozens of containers of plastic waste in Batam. Officers took samples for examination in Jakarta

