PM Narendra Modi – Government Focuses on Comprehensive Development of Tripura : Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, in Agartala file picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Tripura was previously known for its strife but after the BJP came to power in 2018 it is now known for its development, connectivity and cleanliness. Addressing a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here, he said the state was becoming a logistics hub and also emerging as the new gateway for trade in the North East, which would be connected to countries of Southeast Asia such as Myanmar and Thailand.

He said the 15 km long Agartala-Akhaura railway project to link the northeast to Bangladesh would be completed next year. “Millions of rupees have been invested in infrastructure after the BJP came to power in Tripura. The national highways are undergoing a massive facelift,” he said, adding that new opportunities are emerging. offer to the State after the creation of an airport with international standards. Attacking the opposition, he alleged that the ration intended for the poor was looted before the BJP came to power in the state. “Now the poor are getting their rightful ration without any problem. They have been getting a free ration for three years,” he said. Modi claimed that development had long ignored indigenous peoples. They (the opposition) are masters at spreading negativity, backtracking when the state needed an escalator. “The dual-engine government has a positive outlook as well as a determination to implement development work on the ground,” he said. Modi claimed that the Saffron Party is the first choice of the indigenous people because of its positive attitude and cited the party’s good performance in the tribal areas of Gujarat in the recent assembly elections. Earlier, he ushered in a host of development projects worth over Rs 4,300 crore in the state linked to the polls. He started the “Grih Pravesh” program for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana programs – urban and rural. “Today more than two lakh poor families are getting their own house and majority of them are mothers and sisters from Tripura,” he said. He initiated the Agartala Bypass widening works from Khayerpur to Amtali which will decongest the city and also inaugurated the State Institute of Hotel Management and Agartala Govt Dental College and IGM Hospital (Agartala ). It also laid the foundation stone for 32 roads with a total length of 323 km under the PMGSY-III and 112 road projects with a length of 542 km. Modi said that cleanliness has become a mass movement over the past five years and as a result Tripura has become the cleanest among the small states in the country. Through Prime Minister Matru Vandana Yojana, every breastfeeding mother receives money in her bank account, he said, adding that institutional childbirth is done so that the mother, as well as the child, are in good health. He said the government is focusing on the overall development of Tripura and the projects launched during the day will give a boost to the growth trajectory of the northeastern state. Modi held a separate meeting with the cabinet and flew back to Delhi on a special air force plane. He had earlier apologized to those gathered at the parade ground as he landed about two hours late from Shillong, where he had traveled to attend the North East Council’s Golden Jubilee celebrations (NEC).

