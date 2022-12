Key Lessons from the Central Conference on China’s Economic Work (Part 2)

(Continued from part 1) In response to Western technology sanctions, Xi Jinping stressed the importance of a resilient industrial chain. In addition, the conference also mentioned that China’s science and technology industry should be self-reliant and “should effectively coordinate education, science and technology and talent work to improve the quality and capacity of the independent cultivation of talents”. It is feared that this means China’s high-tech industrial chain will further decouple from the global economy. China’s emphasis on self-reliance in science and technology is a response to international encirclement. Over the past decade, the United States has implemented increasingly stringent tech sanctions against China under Trump, and now Biden. Analysts believe that these measures have made it increasingly difficult for China to do business and access technology, and as a result, China has had to find ways to meet these challenges. China has long worked to develop its own technological capabilities and become less dependent on the United States. This includes efforts to produce its own chips, solar power, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. The conference also reaffirmed “two steadfast” [principles]”to deepen the reform of public enterprises and improve the competitiveness of public enterprises”, while “forming a legal and institutional perspective, treating public enterprises and private enterprises on an equal footing, and from the point of view of politics and public opinion, by encouraging and supporting the development and growth of the private economy and private enterprise.” The conference also stressed that “the property rights of private enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs must be protected by law”. This is different from Xi Jinping’s previous high-profile plea for “common prosperity” and cracking down on private business. China’s property and auto markets have been struggling for a few years, but the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, is encouraging consumers to trust the market and spend more to revive the economy. He wants people to move away from their cautious consumption and investment habits, which have been influenced by the concept of “dynamic zero”, and adopt a more neutral or actively consumerist attitude. This could help improve the overall state of the Chinese economy. The conference also emphasized the “total promotion of rural revitalization and the resolute prevention of large-scale re-poverty”. Over the past decade, Xi Jinping has considered leading China to “comprehensive poverty reduction and moderate prosperity” as one of his most important achievements. In addition to expanding domestic demand, the five main tasks for next year are to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, implement the “two unshakable principles”, attract and more actively use investment foreigners and to effectively prevent and resolve major economic and financial risks. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swarajyamag.com/world/key-takeaways-from-chinas-central-economic-work-conference-part-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos