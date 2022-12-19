The January 6 commission is preparing to render its judgment on Donald Trump





I think the proof is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in his effort to nullify the election. And considering him a former prosecutor, I think there’s enough evidence to indict the president, panel member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) told CNN State of the Union on Sunday, though he declined to comment on specific accusations.

The panel is expected to urge the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against the former president: insurrection, obstruction of official process and conspiracy to defraud the United States government. The departmental referrals are included in a subcommittee report that the full committee is expected to approve on Monday.

The insurgency removal recommendation cites U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehtas’ ruling in February saying Trump’s language likely incited violence on Jan. 6, as well as the Senate’s 57 votes in Trump’s impeachment trial. year to convict Trump of inciting insurrection.

Charging decisions are entirely the responsibility of Justice Department prosecutors, not Congress, but panel members have increasingly pointed to the impact their transmission to the Department could have on public opinion and see it as part of building a historical record around the attack.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently conducting a broad investigation into Trump’s cling-on-power scheme, and the select panel has also evolved alongside the Justice Department’s efforts to prosecute hundreds of Trump supporters who have attacked the Capitol.

More important than referrals to the department and other outside entities may be the massive cache of evidence the panel is preparing for release this week. It includes transcripts of more than 1,000 witness interviews and documents that could help prosecutors determine which witnesses may have committed crimes.

The final meeting of the select committees takes place on December 19, 2020, the two-year anniversary of Trump’s tweet in which he urged allies to descend on Washington for a wild protest against the election results. Congressional and Justice Department investigators see the tweet as a crucial turning point, emboldening extremists who sought to aid Trump’s efforts and sparking intense focus on a day that is usually a ceremonial aspect of the transfer of power.

Court records show that in dozens of cases, particularly among members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, the tweet was seen as a call to action and validation of their desire to stop theft.

Trump, who regularly reiterates discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen and should be invalidated, a constitutional impossibility spent the weekend railing against the select committee, which he described as a bunch of misfits and thugs.

Interviews with more than 1,000 select panels continued throughout November, garnering important testimony from former Trump aide Tony Ornato and Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos in the latest days of the committees’ investigation. In total, the committee grilled nearly everyone in Trump’s inner circle. Some key witnesses argued their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination or claimed privileges that the committee could not pierce. But others, like former White House attorney Pat Cipollone, have provided extraordinary evidence of Trump’s plan to stay in power.

At the heart of the committee story is evidence that Trump began planning to cancel the election months before voters went to the polls. Trump would take the advice of allies like Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and Roger Stone to declare victory on election night, despite signs that Biden was leading or likely to take the lead in several key swing states.

And after Bidens’ victory was all but certain, Trump launched a multi-faceted plan to unseat him. He began pressuring Republicans in state and local governments to refuse to certify Bidens’ victory and nominate pro-Trump presidential voters instead. He leaned on the Justice Department and nearly installed new flexible leaders until the threat of a mass resignation forced him to back down in support of his discredited allegations of fraud. And he has rallied allies in Congress to launch a final challenge to the January 6, 2021, election results.

As that fateful day approached, Trump exerted blistering pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence to single-handedly overturn the Jan. 6 election, when he presided over the constitutional vote count. of the electoral college. The pence’s resistance to this push was the final dagger in Trump’s plan.

But Trump publicly kept the pressure on Pence, and after calling his supporters to Washington specifically to protest the Jan. 6 session of Congress, he sent the crowd into a frenzy and urged them to fight like hell and fight. walk on the Capitol. to pressure Pence and Republican lawmakers to vote against certifying Bidens’ victory. Evidence from the committees suggested that Trump had been informed that many members of the crowd were armed even before he issued his directive.

The report of the special committees is the culmination of a process that should never have happened. The panel was formed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a last resort, after House and Senate Republicans scrapped a bipartisan plan for an independent commission to investigate the causes of the violent assault on the Capitol by a crowd of Trump supporters.

Pelosi invited Republicans to recommend up to five picks for the select committee, and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy picked Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Troy Nehls from Texas and Kelly Armstrong from North Dakota. But Pelosi objected to the selection of Banks and Jordan, one of Trump’s key allies to challenge the election results. The decision, which Pelosi acknowledged as unprecedented, led McCarthy to withdraw his other picks in protest. Ultimately, this choice led to a panel that was able to operate with near total unity and secrecy. One of the two Republican committees, Rep. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), played the most important role and became the energetic force behind the panel’s most important decisions.

Several inflection points helped transform the committee from a question mark into a force the Trump world had to reckon with. Most significant was the Justice Department’s decision to indict Bannon for contempt of Congress, after he issued a select committee subpoena and claimed he was immune because of his close contact with Trump. Bannon was convicted in July and is currently appealing. Committee members said the prosecution itself had led other reluctant witnesses to testify rather than risk a similar fate.

The committee won other major court battles, gaining access to previously sequestered Trump White House records held by the National Archives and placing them at the heart of the panels’ public hearings in June and July. The committees’ fight against attorney John Eastman, a legal architect of Trump’s latest bid to stay in power, led a federal judge to conclude that Trump and Eastman likely conspired to void the election, which the judge described as a coup in search of a legal theory.

