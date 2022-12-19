Imran Khan rules out action against ex-COAS Bajwa as he returns to power – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has ruled out any action against former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Bajwa upon his return to power.

The former prime minister was meeting with a delegation from the Council of Pakistani Newspaper Editors (CPNE) at his Zaman Park Mansion in Lahore.

Regarding questions about the retired military leader, Imran Khan said his differences with Bajwa were not personal.

Elaborating on what has become a bone of contention between them, Imran Khan said General (Retired) Bajwa does not see corruption as bad.

I told him [Bajwa] so many times that there are several corruption cases against [prime minister] Shehbaz Sharif, but we learned that the ex-COAS did not see corruption as a bad thing, said the head of the PTI.

I told Bajwa that if they detained 10 to 12 powerful corrupt people, everything would be better, the ex-prime minister told the delegation.

He added that the retired military chief had instead focused on the economy and put corruption cases in cold storage.

It would be wrong to say that we will take action against Bajwa when we return to power, he said.

We had a decent relationship with Gen Bajwa but I don’t know what happened later.

The PTI president said the federation had collapsed and warned that Pakistan would default if new general elections were not held.

If that happens, he said the country would back down; he added.

Imran Khan said the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies would force elections in 66% of Pakistan and the government would stick to it.

Following the dissolution of the assemblies, he said it would be a challenge for outgoing Chief of Staff (COAS) Asim Munir to secure elections in the country within three months, noting that the military leader has already declared neutral, and that it would be a test of his neutrality.

He said it would be a flagrant violation of the Constitution if the elections were not held within the stipulated time.

The former prime minister further said that he will not form a weak government this time as he is unable to deliver results.

