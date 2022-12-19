Punjab CM Parvez Elahi unhappy with Imran Khan’s criticism of General Bajwa





LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is unhappy with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan for his continued criticism of the former army chief, the General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking to a private news channel, Elahi said he asked the former prime minister not to criticize General (r) Bajwa during his Liberty Chowk rally.

“Imran Khan criticized General (r) Bajwa in his Lahore speech in my presence which is an injustice to me,” the CM said.

Elahi said he and his party will be the first to defend (retired) General Qamar Javed Bajwa if anything is said against the former army chief now.

“I felt very bad when Khan spoke against Gen [r] Bajwa,” Parvez said, adding that the former army chief was a “benefactor” and nothing should be said against benefactors.

“Gen(r) Bajwa has done him many favors [Khan] hence, favors should not be forgotten,” the Punjab CM reminded the PTI Chief.

He says that they are allies of the PTI and not opponents but that they cannot forget the favors of their “benefactors”.

Parvez Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but could not stab its benefactors in the back.

“General [r] Faiz Hamid committed many abuses and tried to send [us] behind bars. He was against us,” Elahi said.

Imran Khan in his Lahore speech announced the date of dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial leaders for their cooperation with his party and said he had consulted with PTI lawyers during their travels, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days after the dissolution of an assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Dec-2022/punjab-cm-parvez-elahi-unhappy-with-imran-khan-s-criticism-of-gen-bajwa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos