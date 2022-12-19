COVID isolation rules this Christmas

Last year’s Christmas build-up was dominated by fears over COVID restrictions. (Stock image: Getty)

Britons will enjoy a return to a ‘normal’ Christmas after last year’s festive season was dominated by fears around the coronavirus, including restrictions that meant some people missed the holidays of 2021 with their family.

Last year, as Christmas Day approached, fears were raised across the UK that restrictions could be reimposed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

On December 22, Boris Johnson confirmed that Christmas would go ahead with no dampers on socializing in England, although many were still expected to self-isolate.

Scots have also seen their festive celebrations affected, as street parties in Hogmanay have been canceled for tens of thousands of people.

In 2021, Hogmanay was canceled in Edinburgh due to COVID restrictions. (Getty)

This year there are no such rules in place, giving many people the excitement of Christmas with their families without the fear of a positive COVID test.

Despite fewer restrictions, the threat of COVID has not gone away.

In early December, the ONS said infections across the UK had again topped one million, with levels rising in England for the first time since mid-October.

The latest figures from NHS England showed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in England had increased by 22% in a week – from 5,501 on December 7 to 6,720 people on December 14.

And it’s this resurgence of the virus that has many people wondering how long the symptoms can last.

How long does COVID last?

According to the NHS website, most people with COVID feel better a few days or weeks after their first symptoms and recover fully within 12 weeks.

However, he also points out that symptoms may last longer for some people with Long COVID.

For these people, COVID can last for months and research continues to be undertaken to determine the extent of its impact. An estimated 2.1 million people were living with long Covid in the UK, equivalent to 3.3% of the population on October 1,

Can you catch COVID twice?

Advice on the British Heart Foundation (BHF) website, updated November 2022, says it is possible to get COVID twice – or even more.

He explains that reinfections are common because of the Omicron variant, citing ONS data which showed that reinfections were five times higher during times when Omicron was dominant over Delta, and also because the immunity to previous infection and immunization has waned over time.

He says: “When someone gets coronavirus, their immune system generates a response that helps them fight off the virus if exposed to it again. But it’s not known how long that immune response lasts, and that varies from person to person.”

He also adds that those who are not vaccinated are more likely to catch COVID again.

The BHF says how quickly someone can get COVID again varies from person to person, explaining that the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) considers cases to be reinfections if they occur at the least 91 days after an initial infection.

How long have you been contagious with COVID?

The NHS website says you can pass COVID on to other people from 10 days from the start of your infection.

He adds that many people will no longer be contagious to others after five days.

A paper published by Imperial College London in August, based on a study providing real-world evidence, said it found the average duration of contagion was five days, but varied from one person to another.

How long should you self-isolate with COVID?

The NHS advises that if you test positive for COVID you should try to stay home and avoid contact with other people.

It says that if you have tested positive you should:-