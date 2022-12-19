Donald Trump faces a week of headaches on January 6 and his tax returns





After more than five years of dramatic headlines about the controversies, scandals and potential crimes surrounding former President Donald J. Trump, the week ahead will be among the most important.

On Monday, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill by Mr. Trump’s supporters will hold what is almost certainly its last public meeting before disbanding when Republicans take a majority over of the new year.

Committee members are expected to debate criminal referrals to the Justice Department amid the riot and Mr. Trump’s efforts to cling to power, which culminated on Jan. 6 as the pro-Trump mob tried to thwart the certification of his successors in the 2020 election. victory. The bigger issue is whether to recommend that Mr. Trump face criminal charges.

On Tuesday, the House Ways and Means Committee will meet privately to discuss what to do with the six years of Mr. Trump’s tax returns he finally obtained after nearly four years of legal efforts. of Mr. Trump to block their release.

The committee could release them publicly, which would most likely be done in the final days of Democratic scrutiny of Congress.

And on Wednesday, the January 6 committee is expected to release its report on the attack, along with transcripts of interviews with witnesses.

Taken together, this week will highlight both Mr. Trump’s refusal to cede power and the question he has most intensely guarded for decades, the true size of his personal wealth and sources of income.

Understanding the events of January 6

Trump has spent decades avoiding transparency and escaping accountability, said Tim OBrien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald. Now the two are rushing at him in the form of possible tax disclosures and a criminal reference. Even if he wants to minimize the importance of all this, it is essential.

Any public release of his tax information would come as Mr. Trump seeks another White House bid, a time when he faces multiple investigations without the immunity the presidency has granted him from indictment. .

The Justice Department is investigating Mr. Trump’s mishandling of presidential records and classified documents, and it remains to be seen whether he or anyone around him is charged in the case.

It’s unclear how much new information will be released this week. Over more than a year and a half, through nearly a dozen public hearings, the January 6 committee used testimony and information gathered from more than 1,000 witnesses to present Mr. Trump as being at the center of an effort to stay in power and thwart the results of free and fair elections.

The Justice Department conducted a concurrent investigation but did not work closely with congressional investigators.

A referral from Congress to the Justice Department does not compel prosecutors to act. Still, some of Mr. Trump’s advisers are personally concerned about what the House committee will recommend.

Some of Mr. Trump’s tax information is already in the possession of Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, whose predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., spent years investigating Mr. Trump and his company.

Mr. Trump is also facing a civil suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleged a decade-long widespread practice of fraud by the former president, his children and his business. Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former repairman and lawyer, helped spur this investigation with testimony before a House committee in 2019 in which he explained how Mr. Trump, who has always fought anyone who says he was worth less than he claims, valued his properties.

The New York Times also investigated Mr. Trump’s tax returns, including information from 2020. The investigation showed that Mr. Trump paid no federal income tax for 11 of the 18 years examined by the Times.

Mr. Trump reacted furiously to this investigation. And the possibility of public disclosure of his tax information is particularly important for Mr. Trump, who has fiercely guarded his real net worth and the sources of his income.

For years until 2016, associates in New York predicted that, despite repeated feints about a potential campaign, he would never report because he would have to make his financial information available.

He submitted a federally required personal financial disclosure, but during the 2016 presidential campaign he refused to release his tax returns, a voluntary disclosure that nearly every candidate has provided since President Richard M. Nixon. Voters lacked the ability to analyze where the richest person to ever run for President of the United States received some of his money, and how much he sent to the government in taxes.

During a 2016 debate, his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, took note of the rare times Mr. Trump had been forced to disclose his income and taxes.

The only years anyone ever saw were a few years he had to turn them over to state authorities when he was trying to get a casino license, and they showed he paid no federal taxes on income, Clinton said.

Mr. Trump shot back: It makes me smart.

Across a myriad of Congressional and Justice Department investigations, including those related to whether his 2016 campaign conspired with Russian officials to influence the election that year, Mr. Trump attacked repeatedly investigations, calling them a witch hunt. For decades, he insisted he was a victim whenever he came under scrutiny. Mr. Trump had the same response when his company was found guilty of 17 charges of tax evasion and other financial irregularities about two weeks ago.

But the details that may become public after this week are more consequential, Mr. OBrien argued, as Mr. Trump prepares to woo voters for his third presidential run.

There are existential consequences on the legal side and reputational and business consequences on the tax side, Mr. OBrien said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/18/us/politics/trump-january-6-tax-returns.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos