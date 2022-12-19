How does Australia solve a problem like China? By showing maximum restraint | Nick Coyle

Dn my tenure as CEO of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce in Beijing from 2013 to July this year, I saw firsthand the rapid rise and subsequent deterioration of bilateral relations between China and the Australia. The reasons for the deterioration were complex, with faults on both sides, and we must learn from them or risk history repeating itself.

From 2013 to 2015, barely a week went by without a senior federal minister, prime minister, chief minister or CEO passing through Beijing or another major city to engage with local Australian businesses. while visiting a very receptive Chinese government.

The 2014 G20 in Brisbane was a triumph. Xi Jinping became the first Chinese president to address parliament and I vividly remember Australia’s first week in China in April 2014. The positivity, drive and genuine goodwill regarding Australia’s special relationship with China were demonstrated by the presence of Tony Abbott and the joint efforts on behalf of both governments in seeking answers after MH370 went missing weeks earlier, tragically causing the deaths of 152 Chinese citizens and six Australians.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison and current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have both argued that it is not Australia that has changed, but China. They are right, China has changed under Xi Jinping. This was clear to anyone who lived or engaged closely with China.

Australia should treat China as it is, not as it would have liked it to be. A common mistake in international relations.

Many of the advanced policy positions that offended Xi Jinpings China were more than reasonable taken in isolation. Unfortunately, the manner in which they were communicated and their cumulative effect have been deeply damaging to the bilateral relationship. It could and should have been avoided.

Former Foreign Secretary Marise Payne demonstrated how not to conduct diplomacy on ABCs Insiders in April 2020 when, to everyone’s apparent surprise, she called for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Unsurprisingly, no significant international support for this proposal was received. Other nations were busy solving their own problems. And to top it off, we failed to inform our Chinese friends of this proposal which could only exasperate.

When you’re about to deeply offend your biggest business partner, it’s polite to let them know ahead of time.

What exactly was achieved?

Our barley growers have lost their lucrative Chinese market, wine exports have fallen from A$1.1 billion to $25 million and a host of other exports have been negatively affected by Australia being the least favored nation on the planet among Chinese customs officers.

Additionally, even though there were no direct tariffs on some products, shoppers branched out elsewhere due to the perceived high risk when purchasing Australian-made products.

Of course, China has not stopped buying barley, wine, beef and many other products that have been negatively affected. Instead, he buys them from the US, New Zealand, Canada, the EU, Latin America and other countries and regions Australians would rightly consider friends and, in some cases, close allies.

If you need proof, the key to the US-China phase one trade deal signed in January 2020 was that China pledged to buy an additional US$32 billion worth of agricultural products from the states. in 2020 and 2021. Beef and other staples from our close ally the United States surged, to the detriment of Australian farmers and exporters.

Could a US President, especially a re-election candidate, really be expected to help Australian farmers while politically crucial agricultural producing states profit from our madness? As Paul Keatings’ mentor, Jack Lang, liked to say: Always support your self-interest, at least you know it’s hard.

So how do you solve a problem like China? Albanese and Foreign Secretary Penny Wong are off to a good start by letting others lead when criticism is warranted and exercising maximum restraint. Restraint is not a show of weakness, but of maturity. From personal experience, I know how difficult it is.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2022 G20 summit in Bali in November. Photography: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Bilateral meetings have been constructive and the Coalition seems to be learning from the opposition led by Simon Birmingham as Shadow Foreign Minister.

Australia must be proactive, persistent and impress upon China that a stable and mutually beneficial relationship is in the national interest of both parties. That we will take a more nuanced approach and refrain from joining the pilewith Washington at every opportunity.

China includes Australia’s strong security alliance with the United States in its calculations; it always has been. It doesn’t have to be talked about every five minutes like Morrison seemed to be doing.

The way the UK, Canada, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand are communicating amid a US-China dispute is instructive.

The Penny Wong approach to cooperating where we can and disagreeing when we must is far more constructive than the Morrison/Payne approach: cooperating where we must and disagreeing when we can.

The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, on December 21, represents an opportunity for both sides to make significant progress in mending relations. Wong heading to Beijing to seize this opportunity is the right choice and will hopefully be followed by a visit by the Prime Minister early next year.

Business issues can be resolved as quickly as they arise. However, it is likely that there will be steps on the way to full normalization of trade and investment flows.

Start with the symbolic then move on to the practical.

A symbolic option could be to mark the occasion with a joint reaffirmation of the original 1972 communiqué. Reflect on great achievements and commit to another 50 years of cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and integrity territorial, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful cooperation. existence.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei with his partner Nick Coyle

Urge China to respond in kind as a goodwill gesture. For example, I happen to know this charming and talented Australian journalist who would really like to see her two children, her mother, her father and a guy who she thinks was worth hanging out with for reasons unknown.

Finally, continue to refer to the relationship as a comprehensive strategic partnership, because that is precisely what it should be.