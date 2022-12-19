Trump NFT prices plunge, then skyrocket, as SNL skewers them





Despite widespread mockery for a major announcement by former US President Donald Trump that turned out to be the launch of an official NFT collection, Trump digital trading cards nonetheless caught the attention of traders.

The collection increased in trading volume after its launch on Thursday, to 5,548 ETH or more than $6.5 million on Sunday morning, according to OpenSea. The project is currently on the OpenSeas homepage as the most trending project.

However, the price of digital Trump trading cards has been turbulent over the past day. The floor price for the projects peaked around 0.84 ETH or around $990 on Saturday before plunging as low as 0.32 ETH or around $376 early Sunday morning.

The price of the cheapest Trump-branded NFT has since rebounded slightly, rising to 0.490 ETH or around $577, on OpenSea at the time of this writing.

Digital collectibles slipped into the cultural spotlight on Saturday night as the subject of satire on late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live. Last night’s episode opened with a skit from comedian James Austin Johnson, who mimicked the former president’s announcement unveiling the digital collectibles.

It looks like a scam and in many ways it is, but we love Trump cards, said Johnson’s portrayal of Trump, referring to NFTs by their technical term of Nifties.

Johnson referenced ongoing investigations surrounding Trump, such as his alleged mishandling of classified information, during the comedians’ satirical promotion of digital collectibles.

The best part is that each card comes with an automatic chance to win an exclusive mystery prize where you can choose anything from that cute box, he said, holding a box full of papers labeled CLASSIFIED.

The show also mocked the substance of the NFTs in the collection, which Trump described as depicting scenes relating to [his] life, like him in a spacesuit, camouflaged hunting gear and a cowboy feather duster.

Remember that when you buy a card, you can’t choose which one you’ll get; it could be me on the cover of a romance novel, or me doing splits, me doing Titanic, or even me as Jessica Rabbit, Johnson said.

Later in the show during the Saturday Night Lives weekend update, comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che also threw themselves into the project. Jost highlighted the unusual timing of the NFT Collections launch.

It’s so funny to get into NFTs after the whole market just crashed, he said. It’s like stepping into Kanye now, which Trump has also done.

Trump digital trading cards have also been the subject of humor on other late night TV shows, such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert.

The ex-president of the United States, the ex-world’s most powerful man, has launched a line of trading cards, Colbert said on his show the day the Trumps project was revealed. This is the least dignified attempt at post-presidential merchandising since the launch of Tickle-me-Truman.

NFT’s collection is made up of 45,000 individual collectibles and was initially priced at $99 each, but individual NFTs have sold out significantly more since selling out within a day of launch.

A 1-of-1 NFT from the collection sold for a mind-blowing 37 ETH or around $43,600 on Saturday, according to polygonscan. The NFT featured a monotonous image of Trump in a tuxedo posing in front of a staircase, accompanied by a signature from the former president.

The project’s fine print indicates that 10% of secondary sales on digital Trump trading cards will be directed to NFT International, the company that purchased the right to use Trump’s likeness for the project, according to CollectTrumpCards.com.

Skeptics of the project on Reddit have warned those wishing to purchase any of the project’s collectibles to STAY AWAY, alleging that 1,000 or around 2% of digital trading cards are held by a wallet, which appears to receive royalties. This suggests that a significant number of items were still held by the project creators, and could theoretically hold the value of the projects if all the NFTs were sold at once.

1/ Turns out Donald Trump hit a thousand of his own nfts in his vault wallet

Keeping a giant portion of the rarest nfts in his collection for himself

The 2nd nft hit was a rare 1 on 1, the odds… pic.twitter.com/3m0MQGQydp

OKHotshot (@NFTherder) December 17, 2022

Some Twitter users have also refined used NFT visuals from the Trumps collection, finding watermarks from stock images. One user pointed out that an NFT of Trump in a flight suit has remnants of a watermark from a Shutterstock photo and another has part of a watermark for Adobe photos.

