Outrage sparked by critic of Istanbul mayor Erdogan found guilty of false charges

A Turkish court where critics said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a powerful influence over decisions to silence dissidents has convicted Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamolu on charges that critics say were fabricated to prevent him from running against the president or holding political office.

Erdogan faces a re-election fight in 2023 as his iron grip on the country faces challenges. Imamolu’s conviction for insulting public officials was seen as strangling him and dismissing an opponent, the Wall Street Journal said in a hard-hitting op-ed.

With inflation at 85.5%, its highest level in 24 years, Erdogan has also turned to the threat of an invasion of Greece and the firing of missiles at Athens in an apparent attempt to divert attention from economy, while journalists are imprisoned and harassed, and anyone who challenges it faces their anger.

The Journal said the sentencing of Imamolu, who narrowly beat Erdogan’s favorite candidate in 2019 only to have a court reject the victory and order a new election which he won by an even bigger margin, was a another attempt by Erdogan to have near total control of the country.

Erdoan should be worried if this week’s action against a leading opposition figure is any indication, the newspaper said, calling his conviction false and not designed to jail him. A technicality could prevent this, but if confirmed, the decision would remove him from office and take Erdogan to the presidency.

Imamolu has not been arrested and cannot serve his sentence under a quirk of Turkish law. But the decision disqualifies Mr. Imamolu from holding or running for political office, which could be the goal, the newspaper notes.

The condemnation stems from Imamolu, after winning a second election, responding to a taunt from Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu who criticized him as the madman complaining about Turkey in the European Parliament.

Imamolu countered that those who canceled the March 31 elections are the fools, referring to the decision taken 3 years earlier which tried to prevent him from taking office.

Prosecutors said the remark violated the law because she criticized a public official who had criticized her, but she had not been charged with violating the same law that had been put into effect. to thwart freedom of expression.

ONLY HIS WAY

The condemnations appear to have backfired on Erdogan as thousands of Turks gathered in the streets to protest and decry the president’s growing authoritarianism that has even seen the European Union back down from confronting him.

Protesters chanted slogans lambasting Erdogan and his ruling AKP party and the decision that sentenced Imamolu to 31 months in prison, which would bar him from running against Erdogan, who wants a clear field.

His conviction and ban on remaining in office must be confirmed by an appeals court, but these almost always follow Erdogan’s path, the verdict seems at home and abroad to be an abuse of democracy, a said Reuters.

The protests only added to the mayor’s bid to jail him, the news agency said, noting that media outlets said the prosecutor challenged the verdict and wanted an even longer prison sentence for insult. presumed.

As patriotic music blared, crowds waved Turkish flags outside the Istanbul Municipality building, from which was draped a huge portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Turkey whose secular principles are under threat from opponents to Erdogan, the report adds.

“Rights, law, justice. … the day will come when the AKP will be called to account,” the crowd chanted, with Erdogan apparently feeling the heat of unusually strong resistance to his near total control of the country after a previous referendum gave him powers unprecedented.

The government is afraid and that is why there was such a verdict. No one can stop this nation,” Filiz Kumbasar, 56, who traveled to the rally from Duzce, a town 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Istanbul, told the news agency.

You’ve beaten them twice before and you’ll do it again, Imamoglu told the crowd, referring to the initial 2019 vote that elected him, only to see him thrown out before an even stronger repudiation of Erdogan came. bring him back.

“The 16 million Istanbulites, our nation and our great Turkish alliance are behind me. We will change that order in next year’s election,” the mayor said.

The alliance of six opposition parties formed against Erdogan, led by Imamoglu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP), has yet to agree on a presidential candidate. Imamoglu has been mooted as a possible challenger and polls suggest he would beat Erdogan, the report adds.

We are here today to protect our rights and the votes of millions of people in Istanbul. We are here because we want to live in a country where the rule of law prevails, said Aslihan Gulhan, who works in the tourism sector.