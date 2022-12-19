Politics
Threat against Rishi Sunak as British Prime Minister
With parliament on recess, politics are also on holiday in the UK in what is seen in that country as a Christmas truce. But the threat to Indian-born Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s continued tenure seems imminent, if not already present.
Lord Peter Cruddas, a peer in the ruling Conservative party in the House of Lords and one of the party’s biggest recent financial donors, told The Observer bluntly: “Something is going to happen because the members don’t want Rishi Sunak. The odds are against him.
Sunak, 42, became head of government on October 25. He has at least avoided the ignominy of a tenure shorter than the dubious record set by his immediate predecessor Liz Truss. But he is plagued by unrest within his party as well as the biggest outbreak of union strikes in the UK since the 1980s.
Cruddas has donated over £3.5m to the Tories; and vigorously backed a decision in October to bring Boris Johnson back as prime minister after he was forced to step down in July. So the plot could be to remove the lackluster Sunak and reinstate the controversial and allegedly corrupt but colorful Johnson to reach out to voters.
Cruddas’ outburst came as the latest Opinium poll published by The Observer indicated the far-right Reform Party had increased its support. This is interpreted as a sign that pro-Brexit, low-tax Tory voters could drift towards the reformists.
Another YouGov pollster in a survey of national voting intentions carried out on December 14 and 15, estimated that 48% were with the main opposition Labor party and only 23% remaining with the Conservatives, who won an overwhelming majority under Johnson only three years old. from. This translates into a Labor landslide, if an election is held now.
Sunak is presented as enjoying the confidence of 24% of the electorate, while the figure for Sir Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, is 32%. Although Tory MPs voted overwhelmingly for Sunak to elect him as leader and thus as Prime Minister, the party base – which was not given a chance to have a say – doesn’t believe he can connect with the British masses to win them over in the next election – which can of course be posted until December 2024.
In an article released at the center titled “Will Sunak Wink First? The Sunday Times surmised: “The Prime Minister is determined to confront union leaders this Christmas. But as their threats of more synchronized strikes in the new year harden, some ministers are getting decidedly nervous.
Nurses, teachers, transport workers, postal workers, civil servants and energy workers have embarked on a wave of work stoppages demanding higher wages and better working conditions. Although this causes considerable inconvenience to the public, they are only divided in their sympathies and obviously empathetic towards the nurses.
Meanwhile, Sunak’s decision to appoint the very strident Suella Braverman, whose mother is a Mauritian Tamil and Goan father, as Home Minister continues to haunt him. Nimco Ali, a friend of Johnson and Priti Patel, who is quitting as an independent government adviser on violence against women, has suggested he should fire her.
“He’s not going to win (the next election) with Suella as interior minister,” she reportedly said. She accused Braverman of stoking racism and “normalizing” the extreme politics of the Brexit Party, which has morphed into the Reform Party.
One Indian in news related to the current chaotic state of Tories is billionaire steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal. He reportedly gave over £4m to Labor when he was under Tony Blair. According to the Sunday Times, he switched allegiance to the Conservative Party in 2019 and invested £10,000 in Johnson’s leadership campaign.
“A senior party official”, quoted by the newspaper, reportedly said: “He (Mittal) now seems ready to become a serious player.” There were no comments from Mittal. Contributions to the Conservatives have reportedly fallen by 40% in the past three months.
