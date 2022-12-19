Overseas activists call for Xi Jinping’s resignation, warn against crackdown on protests

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reproduced with permission.

Rights activists and democracy campaigners outside China voiced strong support for the White Paper protest movement last weekend which was sparked by a fire at a locked building in the regional capital of Xinjiang, Urumqi.

The November 24 fire claimed 10 lives and sparked protests across China over the weekend after video of the blaze went viral, with many expressing condolences for the victims and calling for an end of the zero-COVID policy of the leader of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinpings, of strict, mandatory confinements. COVID-19 testing and mass tracking and surveillance via the Code Santé smartphone app.

Some demonstrators picked up slogans from Bridge Man protest banners hung from a road bridge in Beijing on October 13 that called on Xi to step down and call an election, as well as an end to lockdowns and testing and surveillance of mass of COVID-10.

These calls were echoed in an open letter to the Chinese government by dozens of exiled Chinese dissidents, including Wang Juntao, in response to the protests, in which participants held up blank sheets of paper in a mute and ironic protest against the regime. authoritarian and the lack of freedom of expression.

There are angry public protests across China right now, demanding an end to the zero COVID policy that disregards peoples’ suffering and goes against medical consensus, the letter said.

As responsible, Xi Jinping should resign!

The letter called for a comprehensive review of COVID-19 measures, a search for an effective vaccination and treatment program and an end to continued lockdowns across the country.

[China should] investigate Xi Jinping’s cover-up of the early stages of the pandemic and hold him accountable for wrongdoing, as well as the Communist Party and government officials who enforced his tyrannical laws, the letter said.

Think twice about harsh repressions

Former 1989 student leader Wang Dan, who heads the Taiwan-based China Dialogue think tank, said overseas solidarity was very important to make the most of the weekend protests, which were for mostly spontaneous and uncoordinated.

He said the more foreign activists voice their support for the movement, the more likely authorities are to think twice about a harsh crackdown on protesters.

Solidarity from all over the world, including Taiwan, is very important for the safety of protesters in China, Wang said at a press conference on the protests in Taipei on Tuesday. Taiwan, which wants to join the camp of free and democratic nations, should also express its concerns.

It is a concrete manifestation of resistance to the Chinese Communist Party and protection of Taiwan, he said, referring to Beijing’s threat of armed invasion to force the unification of democratic Taiwan, which does not has never been ruled by the Communist Party of China nor part of the 73-year-old People’s Republic of China.

Cut into Xi’s prestige?

Wang said the protests had likely already damaged Xi’s prestige within the party.

This is just the beginning, he said, citing rising youth unemployment and an economic slowdown that will fuel discontent with the Chinese government. [Xi] will certainly not have an easy life over the next five years, and I highly doubt that he will get a fourth term.

Wang also co-signed a second open letter calling on the military not to fire on civilians if the protests spread, along with dozens of other foreign activists, including Wei Jingsheng, leader of the US-based Democracy Wall movement. United in 1979, jurist and activist Teng Biao and former 1989 student leader Zhou Fengsuo, who heads the rights group Humanitarian China.

We cannot have a repeat of the tragedy of the June 4, 1989 massacre, according to the letter to the People’s Liberation Army.

At a time of growing protests against the brutal zero COVID policy, we are very confident that the Chinese Communist Party, especially dictator Xi Jinping, can mobilize all the repressive machinery at its disposal to maintain its personal and autocratic rule, a- he declared. .

Whatever happens, you must never again drive tanks into Tiananmen Square as you did in 1989, let alone shoot citizens and students in yet another massacre, the letter says.

He called on Chinese citizens to record any military or police action resulting in injury to citizens, before echoing early letters calling on Xi to stand down.

Support from Taiwan

Taiwanese lawmaker Hung Shen-han of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party agreed, saying the aspirations of many of the 23 million Taiwanese were aligned with protests against the white paper.

The more clearly people see the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party, how it does not hesitate to crush peoples’ freedoms and livelihoods, the stronger those who fight together for freedom will be, he said during of the press conference.

As more and more people begin to understand, we will no longer need to be hostile. We can be friends, support each other and seek freedom and democracy [together]Hung said.

Meanwhile, an exiled Hong Konger who only went by the nickname Sky said he sympathized with the movement, although he noted that Hong Kongers fighting to preserve their traditional freedoms in 2019 had garnered little sympathy. of most mainland Chinese residents at the time.

As a Hong Konger and as a human being, I support the white paper revolution, because the freedom to express one’s discontent, thoughts and ideas should be my birthright, and it is a value we believe, he said at the press conference.

Perhaps one day, with mutual understanding and respect, we can become partners in the pursuit of democracy, he said.

Lawyer Ho Chao-tung, who heads the East Turkestan Association of Taiwan, said the fire only came to the attention of students on Chinese university campuses after Uyghurs surrounded the offices of the government in Urumqi to protest the lockdown, which they say left residents of the building unable to escape the blaze.

Local authorities denied that the victims were unable to leave. But there are precedents of locked doors and blocked exits leading to fire deaths in mainland China.