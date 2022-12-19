Removal of all obstacles to N-Es development, says PM Modi : The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, December 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched multimillion-dollar development projects in election-era Meghalaya and said the government had “shown a red card to all obstacles in the way of the North East’s development. “. Addressing a gathering at a football pitch in Shillong, the Prime Minister made a sports-related analogy and said: “The government has shown the red card to all the obstacles that are hampering the development of the North East. Whether it is corruption, discrimination, nepotism, violence or vote bank policy to disrupt the development of the region, we work with dedication to eradicate all these deep-rooted evils. Several projects launched Rs 2,450 cr for Meghalaya The sprawling campus of IIM-Shillong in New Shillong Township

Integrated Visitor and Convention Center at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase-II

Integrated Beekeeping Development Center; Spawning laboratory in a mushroom center

Rs 4,350 crore for Tripura

‘Grih Pravesh’ scheme for over 2 lakh beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana

Agartala Bypass Road Widening Works from Khayerpur to Amtali

State Institute of Hotel Management, Agartala Govt Dental College and IGM Hospital (Agartala) The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore at Shillong. Referring to the Parvat Mala program for the construction of a cable car network in the northeast and the PM DevINE program which aims to give new impetus to the development of the region through easy approval of major development projects, the Prime Minister said previous governments in power in the North East had a “divisive” approach to the region while we have “divine” intentions. Showed a red card at obstacles, building growth corridors The government has shown the red card to all obstacles. Today, we focus on the corridors of development, not the borders of disputes. —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister “Whether it’s communities or regions, we’re breaking down divides. Today, we are emphasizing development corridors, not dispute boundaries,” the prime minister said. In this Christian-dominated state, the Prime Minister also recalled his meeting with the Pope and said he had invited the Pope to visit India. The prime minister added that the Center was spending Rs 7 lakh crore just on infrastructure in the northeast this year. Eight years ago, such expenditure was less than Rs 2 lakh crore. The Prime Minister also visited Tripura, during the election period, where he inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,350 crore. Underscoring the importance of a dual-engine government in BJP-led Tripura, the Prime Minister said the North Eastern region via Tripura is becoming a gateway for international trade. “New avenues will open with the Agartala-Akhaura railway line and the India-Thailand-Myanmar road infrastructure,” he said.

