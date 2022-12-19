Donald Trump launches his collection of NFT cards





Donald Trump, 45th President of the Americas, has declared the release date for his all-new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Trading Cards as December 15, 2022. Through his Truth Twitter account, Trump unveiled his NFT collection and has assured its subscribers that NFT will “make a great Christmas present.”

Trump Trading Card NFT Collection Listed on Polygon Network

In announcing his exclusive NFT collection on Thursday, entrepreneur and media figure Donald Trump expressed his desire to restore American greatness. Trump’s NFT trade cards are created using the Polygon blockchain, according to the collecttrumpcards.com website, where you can view NFTs. Trump used Polygon because it “explains itself as green and carbon neutral, which makes it more environmentally friendly,” according to the network. The launch of the NFT collection was unveiled by Trump on Truth Social.

There is ZERO PERCENT chance that the primary MAGA audience that might buy Trump NFTs actually understands what NFTs are. There will be a lot of angry people tweeting if they don’t get a pack of cards and gum in the mail. 😆 #Major Announcement

— VAN (@RightHandVAN) December 15, 2022

Former President Trump said:

“Here is my approved collection of virtual Donald Trump trading cards. Amazing illustrations of my life and career are included on these special edition cards. Interestingly resembling baseball cards, but maybe much more, take all your favorite digital Trump trading cards. Get your cards right away. Only $99 per unit. Would make a wonderful Christmas gift. Stop waiting. I anticipate they will go away very soon.”

The website claims that customers who purchase Trump’s NFT cards are instantly entered into a raffle for a variety of rewards. The winner can, for example, “spend a wonderful evening in Miami for a special dinner hosted by Trump”, “experience an incredible meeting behind closed doors alone with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago”, or “meet Donald on the fairway for a privileged hour of golf.” The site also states that the competition is free to enter.Many bitcoin fans were outraged by Trump’s announcement of the NFT collection, and many of them commented on Trump’s latest attempt on the social networks.

cardtardsa 768×270 1

The wolf of all the streets, Scott Melker, said:

“I have many questions and comments, but I’m just shocked and confused. I hope to get everything back to zero as soon as possible so we can start over.

Digital cash proponent Eric Wall also commented on the former president’s NFT collection. Wall tweeted:

“Wait a second. You have entry into a community via these NFTs. a meal with Donald Trump playing golf with Trump Skype calls consultations alone. Autographs. None of them are baseball cards. An example of SimpDAO.

According to Trump’s website, the cards are “intended as collectibles for personal enjoyment only, and not as instruments of investment.” A ticket to a “gala dinner” with former President Trump in South Florida is also “guaranteed” to anyone who purchases 45 Trump NFT cards, in addition to 45 entries in the giveaway. A major credit card or cryptocurrency can be used to purchase a Trump NFT card; all that is required is an email address. The accepted coin that users can use to buy a Trump NFT is specified as wrapped in Ethereum (WETH).

Ken Emmanuel is a Blockchain content writer, Web3 enthusiast, and social media management strategist. He enjoys writing educational content to help people gain more knowledge and get inspired. The growth of any organization he works with is always his priority. He is a geographer by profession and likes to read.

