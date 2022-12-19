Biden and Trump are moving in opposite directions ahead of 2024 primaries





Much of the conversation leading up to the midterms revolved around how Republicans wanted former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, while Democrats wanted President Joe Biden to stay on the sidelines. Just over a month after the election, however, the picture is quite different.

Biden is in his best position in a while to win the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024. Trump, on the other hand, finds his standing among Republicans not only weakened by the midterm results, but he’s actually on the mend. trails in a number of polls all the way to Governor of Florida. Ron DeSantis in a potential GOP primary.

Perhaps the best indication of Bidens’ strength is that he doesn’t have an obvious potential primary opponent for 2024 at this point. Now, as a starter, he was unlikely to ever have a host of challengers. You could have imagined, however, that at least one top Democrat would have challenged Biden had the Democrats done poorly midterm.

Instead, the opposite happened. Top potential foes such as California Governor Gavin Newsom have explicitly said they will not run against Biden. Almost every powerhouse in the Democratic Party has said they would back Biden if he decides to run again.

The same cannot be said for Trump. Even after declaring his candidacy for president last month, only one senator has endorsed his candidacy for another term. Potential Republican challengers are not withdrawing from the 2024 primary.

A big reason for this is that Trump’s poll numbers look weak. I’m not just talking about his poll against other Republicans. I’m talking about how Republican voters see it.

One of Trump’s greatest attributes is that he has convinced his supporters that he is a winner. Three years ago, polls showed about 80% of Republicans believed he had the party’s best chance of beating the Democratic presidential nominee. As recently as late 2021, a plurality of Republicans did.

A Marist College poll taken after the midterms found that percentage had dropped to 35%, while the percentage of Republicans who thought Trump would not be the strongest candidate rose to 54%. No doubt this is at least partly a response to Trump-backed candidates doing poorly in midterm swing states.

But it’s not just that fewer Republicans now think Trump is their best bet in a general election. They are also less likely to say they like it. His favorable rating among Republicans in a Quinnipiac University poll in October 2021 was 86%. The same poll this month had a favorable Trump rating of 71% among Republicans.

Our CNN/SSRS poll earlier this month found that DeSantis had a higher favorable rating than Trump among Republicans, indicating that the former president is no longer the most popular candidate within his party.

This marks another big difference between Biden and Trump: Biden’s popularity trend line among his base is going in the right direction, and he is the most popular politician in the Democratic Party. The aforementioned CNN poll put Bidens’ favorable rating well into the 80s and well ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris and Newsom among Democrats.

Bidens’ jobs approval rating with Democrats rose to 86% in the Quinnipiac poll. That’s a jump of 79% in the Quinnipiacs poll taken before the election. Indeed, nearly every major poll has Bidens’ approval rating above 80% among Democrats. It matters because every instance of a president facing a major intraparty challenge when running for re-election has come when his approval rating was below 70% within his own party.

I should note that there are polls (like the CNN survey) that show more Democrats don’t want anyone other than Biden as their Democratic nominee.

Even here, however, Bidens received two positive pieces of news. First, his numbers, unlike Trumps, are up. Second, the vast majority of Democrats were unable to name a specific candidate besides Biden that they would like as their nominee.

The few 2024 polls that pit Biden against other named Democrats (like Harris, who is highly unlikely to run against him) have him 15 points north. By comparison, Barack Obama trailed Hillary Clinton by 15 points in a late 2010 poll from a hypothetical 2012 Democratic primary. Jimmy Carter trailed Ted Kennedy in late 1978 polling from a hypothetical 1980 primary.

Given the polls, it’s not too surprising that Biden, like Obama and unlike Carter, doesn’t appear to have a powerful Democrat willing to challenge him for his party’s nomination.

Trump’s numbers against other Republicans are much lower and, again, pointing in the wrong direction. When you put Trump against DeSantis and other nominees, Trump’s one-time 40-point advantage has shrunk to double digits over DeSantis.

Other polls suggest these results may underestimate Trump’s weakness. There’s not a single poll about a two-way showdown between Trump and DeSantis (which meets CNN’s publishing standards) that has Trump on top. Marquette University’s law school poll dropped Trump 20 points from the governor of Florida a few weeks ago.

Perhaps most interestingly, a Monmouth University poll released on Friday asked Republicans in an open-ended question (i.e. the poll did not name any candidate) who they wanted to be their candidate for 2024. Only 26% of respondents chose Trump. He trailed DeSantis, who came in at 39%.

This indicates that Trump’s greatest strength at this point among Republicans is name recognition, which other Republicans will get much more of as the primary season heats up.

Biden probably won’t have to worry much about the Democratic challengers getting too much oxygen for one simple reason: No one who can really threaten him for the 2024 nomination seems to be showing up at this point.

