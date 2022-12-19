Don’t mess with Turkey, President Erdogan warns Greece





ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Greece against provocations in the Aegean, saying: “Don’t laugh at us. We have nothing to complain about in the Aegean. “They did crazy things again in the Aegean. Of course, we also did what was necessary,” Erdogan said at an event in the southeastern province of Mardin on Saturday. His remarks came after Greek planes tried to interfere with a NATO training mission being conducted in international airspace over the Aegean Sea. Greek planes tried to block the mission, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday, adding that the Turkish Air Force had given them “the necessary response…and the NATO mission was was successfully completed”. The president said he had told officials to “do what is necessary…if Greece continues to act”, repeating his warning: “We could suddenly arrive one night”. Erdogan said Türkiye’s recent ballistic missile test “scares” Athens. Turkey tested its domestically-made Tayfun (Typhoon) short-range ballistic missile in October. The missile can hit a target at a distance of 561 kilometers (349 miles) in 456 seconds. Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has complained about Greece’s repeated provocative actions and rhetoric in the region in recent months, including the arming of islands near Turkey’s coast that are demilitarized under treaty obligations. He says such moves thwart his good faith efforts for peace. Regarding the defense industry, Erdogan said that Turkey has a significant amount of defense sector exports. Earlier this week, Turkish defense company Baykar conducted the maiden flight of its Kizilelma unmanned aerial combat vehicle. Speaking about the new drone, Erdogan said: “Kizilelma is something different. Hopefully Kizilelma will be in mass production by 2024 or 2025.” Natural gas pole On Ankara’s energy initiatives, Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin sees Turkey as the ideal location for a natural gas hub. “Putin said Russia could supply gas to Europe through Turkey, and told us we could decide the price,” Erdogan said. “We accepted and hopefully it will be called TurkStream.” Erdogan said Turkey is also taking steps in the energy sector with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The energy ministries will conduct preliminary studies before the leaders of the three countries meet to draw up a roadmap, he added. “The arrival of natural gas from Turkmenistan, especially through Azerbaijan, to our country will make us much more comfortable,” Erdogan said. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

