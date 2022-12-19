BAE Systems set to hire 1,416 new apprentices and graduates in the North West





BAE Systems is expected to take on 1,416 new apprentices and graduates in the North West of England in 2023. The London-based multinational arms, security and aerospace company says the move reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in the next generation, equipping young people across the UK with the skills they need to be successful in the workplace. Tania Gandamihardja, Group Director of Human Resources at BAE Systems, said: In the face of economic challenges not seen in a generation, it is essential for companies like ours to invest in the next generation to equip young people with the skills they need to realize their full potential. and support social mobility. The learnings will cover areas such as cybersecurity, software development, aerospace engineering, accounting and human resources. Hazel McGarth, first-year project management apprentice at BAE Systems Naval Ships business, said: I am the first in my family to work in the maritime industry and they are so proud of me. My apprenticeship is the perfect blend of practical work experience and academic study. I have real pride and purpose in being part of the team that floated HMS Glasgow on the River Clyde this year. It has boosted my self-confidence so much and helped me become more financially independent. I have friends who would have liked to follow a similar path to me, so I recommend that you consider all of the early career options available before deciding on your next move. If you want to know more about BAE apprenticeships Click here.

