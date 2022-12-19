Will the headwinds facing China force Xi to rethink his plans to take Taiwan?

The head of the United States Navy recently warned that China could attack Taiwan by 2024. Others argue that a invasion of taiwan can happen by 2027, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army. Some, including Asian companies Christopher K. Johnson, believe that President Xi Jinpings China remains committed to peaceful reunification or at least a non-kinetic approach using coercion and gray area tactics to force Taiwan into the Republic. popular in China. For Johnson, Xi’s new Politburo standing committee is not a war cabinet but a leadership team chosen to navigate the very difficult geopolitical and domestic storms ahead.

Since October 20, the National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Canada, Australia and others have been wondering what the future holds for Chinese foreign policy under a third term. of Xi.

There are at least five observations that we can take away from the congress. First, the CCP believes that the strategic competition between the United States and China is a competition between systems that requires a hardening of the political party structure at the expense of the Chinese economy.

For a regime that came to power by overthrowing the previous republican system, the CCP has an ongoing concern about insidious foreign forces supporting counter-revolution and regime change, as explained in Rush Doshis The long game and Sulman Wasif Khans Haunted by chaos. Regime change and containment are central to the CCP’s understanding of US and allied motivations for not accepting a China under Xi as a peer.

Comments by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defend regime change and Taiwan independence, President Joe Bidens repeated statements that the United States would defend Taiwan if China launched an unprovoked attack, and the growing choir of countries that explicitly place peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in their foreign policies have only heightened Beijing’s concerns.

For Xi, the ideology must be strengthened domestically to safeguard the security of Chinese state power, systems and ideology by strengthening security capabilities in key areas. For the CCP, political security is a fundamental task.

Second, the work report Xi presented the congress with an emphasis on China’s continued commitment to its Russian partner, explicitly saying that no state security should come at the expense of another state. It is code for Beijing’s support for Moscow’s argument that its invasion of Ukraine was a response to NATO expansion that threatened Russia’s core interests, including its security.

This corresponds to what Michal Bogusz, Jakub Jakobowski and Witold Rodkiewicz of the Center for Eastern Studies argue in their report The Beijing-Moscow axis. They claim that relations between Moscow and Beijing have never been as close and warm as they are today:

This rapprochement was produced by three decades of constant efforts by the political leaders of Russia and China to strengthen mutual ties and deepen their cooperation in the political, military, economic and ideological fields. The relationship that emerged can be described as an informal alliance. This alliance is based on the deep conviction shared by the Chinese and Russian ruling elites of the fundamental coincidence of their strategic interests and the ideological proximity between their authoritarian regimes.

Third, China will continue to pivot south as part of a strategy to address the perceived vulnerability Beijing feels to the economic, technological and legal dominance enjoyed by the United States and Western allies in the economy. world. The Belt and Road Initiative is the first arrow in Xi’s quiver to expand and open markets along BRI corridors to selectively separate participating states from US economic hegemony and move them towards economically dependent relations with China.

China’s dual circulation model for economic development is the second. Beijing’s strategy is to boost domestic consumption while pivoting the Chinese economy towards developing countries.

These economic initiatives are tied to what China calls the democratization of the international system, an effort by prominent Chinese scholars Yan Xue Tong explains like that:

China will work hard to shape an ideological environment conducive to its rise and counter Western values. For example, the United States defines democracy and freedom from the perspective of electoral politics and personal expression, while China defines democracy and freedom from the perspective of social security and economic development. . Washington should accept these differences of opinion instead of trying to impose its own views on others.

Fourth, the CCP under Xi is strengthening its anti-Western stance by criticizing the hegemony of democratic countries. It has shown that it is ready to coordinate with other authoritarian states and states that can be influenced by Chinese money and development aid. A striking example is Beijing’s recruitment of developing countries and a motley crew from countries such as North Korea, Syria and Iran to vote against a motion to discuss a UN report on serious human rights violations committed by China in Xinjiang. China the same brought together the members of the BIS abstain from voting on a resolution on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Finally, the CCP foresees very rough geopolitical and domestic seas. It is disputed by the selective diversification of supply chainsthe US CHIPS and Science Act (which aims to strangle Chinese access to high-level semiconductors and technicians, and stifling china’s access in the future of artificial intelligence), the effects of its covid-19 self-harm policy, and increasingly severe demographic pressures on the economy. The CPC leadership wants to achieve its 2049 centennial goal of building a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious.

Severe pressures on the Chinese economy and Xi’s selection of loyalists in key positions suggest the leadership won’t make a move to invade Taiwan any time soon. Xi, however, stressed that China would not give up the right to use force to reunite with Taiwan, although this is entirely in line with previous statements by Xi and Chinese leaders before him.

Taking Taiwan by force would result in significant economic costs, diplomatic isolation and, in all likelihood, regional conflict. It would derail Xi’s centenary goal of 2049, perhaps the most important legacy of his leadership.