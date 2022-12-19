The Jan. 6 committee is expected to recommend criminal prosecution for the Capitol riots. Here’s what Trump could face





The US Capitol Riot Investigation Committee is set to make its final public presentation on Donald Trump’s unprecedented effort to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020.

The committee called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution by the Justice Department.

That is expected to be the committee’s closing argument tomorrow as it wraps up its investigation and prepares to release a final report into the insurrection at the United States Capitol nearly two years ago.

Committee members promised that the session will include an overview of the final report. (Reuters: Leah Millis)

The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is expected to disband at the end of the year.

The meeting will be the last public session of the committee since its formation in July 2021.

One of the first hearings, on June 9, was seen by more than 20 million people.

Here’s how we got here.

What is the January 6 Committee?

This is a collection of bipartisan members of the House of Representatives who were brought together to investigate the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol was linked to the deaths of five people, including a US police officer. (Reuters: Stephanie Keith) Who is on the January 6 committee?

The committee is made up of seven Democratic representatives: Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguliar, Stephanie Murphy, Jamie Raskin, Elaine Luria and Chairman Bennie Thompson.

Two Republicans also sit on the committee: Adam Kinzinger and Vice President Liz Cheney.

Is Donald Trump in trouble?

We’ll have to see what the official report says.

Committee chair Democrat Bennie Thompson said referrals can include criminal charges, ethics violations, legal misconduct and campaign finance violations.

The committee could recommend that criminal charges be brought against Donald Trump, according to reports. (Reuters: Gaelen Morse/File)

Mr. Schiff, another Democratic committee member, said he believed Mr. Trump had committed multiple crimes.

“If you look at Donald Trump’s actions and compare them to the law, that’s a pretty good match,” Schiffid said, specifically pointing to the insurrection charge.

“He’s someone who in multiple ways tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn’t exist, he’s someone who tried to interfere with a session joint, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol.”

What did we learn from the January 6 hearings?

Just so much, so let’s break down the public hearings.

Hearing #1 June 9, 2022

The first public hearing focused on video and written evidence from Mr Trump’s closest allies confessing they knew he had lost the election, despite protests from the former president.

Video footage showed former US attorney general William Barr, Mr Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley and even Mr Trump’s own daughter Ivanka testifying that they knew that Mr. Trump had lost the 2020 federal election.

The committee also released a video of approximately 10 minutes showing the unfolding of the events of January 6.

Hearing #2 June 13

The second hearing saw the committee draw clear distinctions between members of Mr. Trump’s team who supported his lies and those who did not.

In a broadcast interview, Mr Barr said Mr Trump had become “detached from reality”.

A committee investigator also explained how $250 million ($374 million) was raised through Mr Trump’s campaign lies after the election.

But, the investigator said, most of the money went to groups supporting Mr. Trump, not to fund court battles.

Hearing #3 June 16

The third public hearing concerned then-Vice President Mike Pence and Mr Trump’s efforts to prevent him from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

A White House aide described a tweet from Mr Trump during the riot that read: ‘Pence didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done’, such as ‘pouring gasoline on a fire”.

The committee presented evidence that Mr. Trump had exerted extreme pressure on Mr. Pence, both publicly and privately, to void the election.

It also introduced potential criminal liability for attorney John Eastman, whom Mr Trump was following for legal advice.

Hearing #4 June 21

The fourth hearing featured more damning testimony from the heads of state Mr. Trump tried to force to decertify Mr. Biden’s election victory.

There was intense testimony from three Republican officials who were all recipients of Mr. Trump’s post-election outreach.

All three witnesses refused to comply with Mr. Trump’s demands to alter the election results, and all three spoke of the heartbreaking consequences they suffered as a result.

Hearing #5 June 23

The fifth hearing included additional evidence from Mr Trump’s campaign to pressure the Justice Department into agreeing to his “stolen election” narrative.

This involved pushing government officials to investigate fringe far-right conspiracy theories and urging senior Department of Homeland Security officials to seize state government voting machines in a non-existent fraud. .

Hearing #6 June 28

During the sixth hearing, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided testimony in which she alleged previously unknown details about:

Mr Trump physically trying to force his driver to take him to the Capitol as protesters stormed the building. enough to rock the electionHow Mr. Trump knew some supporters brought guns on Jan. 6 Pool: Andrew Harnik)Hearing #7 July 12

Evidence from the seventh hearing swirled around a tweet sent by Mr Trump in late December 2020.

“Big protest in DC on Jan 6th. Be there, it’s gonna be wild!” the tweet read.

The committee argued that it was a call to arms for members of extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, many of whom made up the violent January 6 mob.

The committee called witnesses from both groups, who said Mr. Trump’s words prompted them to come to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jan. 6 rioter Stephen Ayres told the committee he believed the election was stolen and the president had called on his supporters to take action. (Reuters: Elizabeth Frantz) Hearing #8 July 22

What was considered the committee’s final hearing looked at what Mr Trump did and did not do for more than three hours as his supporters tried to violently halt the January 6 transfer of power.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Mr. Trump addressed his supporters with a speech at the White House Ellipse that ended at 1:10 p.m.

Witnesses told the hearing that Donald Trump became “angry” when his Secret Service officials refused to let him go to the Capitol. (AP: Jacquelyn Martin)

It was not until 4:17 p.m. that Mr Trump reluctantly told his supporters to go home.

By this time, the now violent mob had entered the Capitol building and sent politicians into the bowels of the building for safe shelter.

Hearing #9 October 13

At their final public hearing, the committee presented evidence that portrayed Mr. Trump on the day of the attacks as a desperate man trying every possible avenue, including illegal ones, to cling to power.

The nine committee members voted publicly to subpoena the former president to testify under oath, in an unexpected theatrical flourish.

Mr. Trump has filed a lawsuit challenging the subpoena. As of November 14, the committee announced that it had “not complied” with the request for documents and testimony.

What do we expect from the final report?

Nobody knows exactly what will be included in the final report.

Committee members have promised that the session will include an overview of the final report, which is expected to be released from Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-19/jan-6-committee-timeline-donald-trump-hearings/101782208

